Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Kevin Durant injury update, Kevin Durant
Mar 6, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles as Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) defends in the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / John Hefti

The Indiana Pacers (46-32) will host the Golden State Warriors (57-21) in an inter-conference match at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). When the teams last squared off on April 30, the Pacers beat the short-handed Warriors 92-81 at the Oracle Arena.

However, that Warriors team was without all four of its All-Stars -- Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- because of injuries and illness. While three of Golden State's stars are back and healthy, Curry is on track to return for the 2018 NBA Playoffs starting later this month. 

The Pacers are coming off a successful road trip in which they won three of their four games before falling to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening (Wednesday AEDT). The Pacers are two games behind the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (48-30) and are trying to acquire home court advantage for the first round of the postseason. 

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was extremely satisfied with his team's performance on the West Coast road trip. "It was a great road trip. Unfortunately, we wanted to end it a little better. If we look at the bigger picture, it was a great road trip for us and we just have to continue to keep getting better like I said. Confidence is high," said Oladipo, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a morale-boosting 111-107 road victory over Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. But they are still playing without Curry. "We want to build on this and keep building momentum towards the playoffs. We're missing the missile (Curry) out there. We figured it out. We were moving the ball, we were being aggressive. Being down not just Steph but Andre (Iguodala), (Kevon) Looney and Shaun (Livingston). Everybody stepped up."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited young centre Damian Jones. "Damian deserves credit, he's really, really worked hard. You can see the type of physical presence he has out there. It was fun opportunity to see what he could do." Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live streaming, Warriors vs Pacers live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Saturday, March 31 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEDT
TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports Midwest (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports Go (USA)

Join the Discussion
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
NBA Trade News: Spurs could deal Kawhi Leonard this offseason
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
David Warner joins Steve Smith, accepts Cricket Australia penalties
David Warner joins Steve Smith, accepts Cricket Australia penalties
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures from set
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Jonathan Frakes returns
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis on cold weather in Scotland
'Days of Our Lives' April 4-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 19 spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 19 spoilers
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Training for cast begins next month
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scope to change Rey’s background
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car