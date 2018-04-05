Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online

The Indiana Pacers (46-32) will host the Golden State Warriors (57-21) in an inter-conference match at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). When the teams last squared off on April 30, the Pacers beat the short-handed Warriors 92-81 at the Oracle Arena.

However, that Warriors team was without all four of its All-Stars -- Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- because of injuries and illness. While three of Golden State's stars are back and healthy, Curry is on track to return for the 2018 NBA Playoffs starting later this month.

The Pacers are coming off a successful road trip in which they won three of their four games before falling to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening (Wednesday AEDT). The Pacers are two games behind the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (48-30) and are trying to acquire home court advantage for the first round of the postseason.

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was extremely satisfied with his team's performance on the West Coast road trip. "It was a great road trip. Unfortunately, we wanted to end it a little better. If we look at the bigger picture, it was a great road trip for us and we just have to continue to keep getting better like I said. Confidence is high," said Oladipo, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a morale-boosting 111-107 road victory over Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. But they are still playing without Curry. "We want to build on this and keep building momentum towards the playoffs. We're missing the missile (Curry) out there. We figured it out. We were moving the ball, we were being aggressive. Being down not just Steph but Andre (Iguodala), (Kevon) Looney and Shaun (Livingston). Everybody stepped up."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited young centre Damian Jones. "Damian deserves credit, he's really, really worked hard. You can see the type of physical presence he has out there. It was fun opportunity to see what he could do." Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live streaming, Warriors vs Pacers live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

