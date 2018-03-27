Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online

Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena.

The Golden State Warriors (54-19) will host the Indiana Pacers (43-31) in an inter-conference match at the Oracle Arena on Tuesday evening (Wednesday AEDT). Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, are severely injury-hit ahead of the playoffs which get underway on April 14.

While Stephen Curry (MCL sprain) is out of action for a minimum of three weeks, the Warriors are hoping to have the All-Star trio of Kevin Durant (rib), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Draymond Green (hip) back to the squad in the near future. After sitting out of practice on Monday, both Green and Durant are listed as "questionable" for Tuesday's contest, according to Mark Medina of Mercury News.

Curry, a former two-time NBA MVP, is hoping to return quicker than expected. "Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible. But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can," Curry told reporters over the weekend.

Thompson has begun to shoot with his injured right hand but isn't ready to return just yet. With just nine games left in the regular season, the Warriors have already locked up the No. 2 seed and have little reason risk their stars in insignificant games.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the 2018 NBA Playoffs during Sunday's 113-107 home victory over the Miami Heat. "Congratulations to this group, I'm proud of what they've done. I love the fact that we earned the right to be there. We didn't have to depend or have help from another team in getting there. Tonight, they just showed they wanted it," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said after Sunday's win.

After hosting the Pacers, the injury-hit Warriors will stay at home to host the Milwaukee Bucks (Thursday) before travelling to the Sacramento Kings (Saturday). There is a strong possibility that Warriors get Kevin Durant, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP, back for Thursday's contest against the Bucks. Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live streaming, Warriors vs Pacers live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday , March 27 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PT (Local Time), 1:30 p.m. AEDT

TV Channel: CSN Bay Area, Fox Sports Midwest (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports Go (USA)