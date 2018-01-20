Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online

Apr 10, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox

The Golden State Warriors (37-9) will host the Houston Rockets (31-12) Saturday (Sunday AEDT) in a heavyweight clash between the top two teams in the Western Conference. The Warriors and Rockets are projected to collide in the conference finals in May.

With James Harden and Clint Capela returning from injuries, the Rockets are finally healthy, and analysts expect a close battle against the reigning NBA champions in a nationally-televised encounter.

On Thursday evening, Harden shot 3/15 from the field on his return but the Rockets registered a comfortable 116-98 victory over a Minnesota Timberwolves team that has moved to third place in the Western Conference. “It felt good to be back on the court, just that atmosphere, dribbling the basketball. Those seven [games] felt like an extremely long time, but the feeling and the vibe feels great. We got a win, and that's all that matters," the MVP candidate said after the victory.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni acknowledged that the team missed Harden's playmaking ability. "He's rusty. I was lucky I didn't get bumped into tonight. Yeah, there were some stares over there. It was like, 'Seriously?' I told him to talk to [athletic trainer Keith Jones], don't talk to me," added D'Antoni while playfully referencing his collision with Blake Griffin during Monday Night's heated game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Warriors could be without defensive anchor Draymond Green, who sat out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a shoulder injury. Rookie forward Jordan Bell is also questionable after spraining his left ankle on the first play of Wednesday night's 119-112 win over the Bulls. 

This will be the third of four encounters between the conference rivals in the regular season. After the Rockets got the 122-121 opening night victory, the Warriors returned the favour with a 124-114 victory on Jan. 4. The Splash Brothers -- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson -- combined for 57 points that evening. Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live streaming, Warriors vs Rockets live streaming, Warriors live streaming and Rockets live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online  
Date: Saturday, Jan. 20 (Sunday AEDT)
Start Time: 5:30 p.m. (Local Time, PT), 12:30 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)
TV Channel: ABC (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)

