Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online

Golden State Warriors, 2017 NBA Finals
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors players and staff pose with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-

Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, will host the Houston Rockets in their season opener on Tuesday evening (Wednesday in Australia). The Warriors and Rockets, widely acknowledged as the teams with the best-run offenses in the league, have turned into bitter conference rivals in recent years. 

Despite the looming threats of Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, Rockets are currently tipped as the biggest threat to derail the mighty Warriors, especially after Mike D'Antoni's team acquired All-Star point guard Chris Paul via trade during the offseason. The backcourt of Paul and James Harden could generate enough offensive firepower to match-up with the Warriors -- a team that shattered records last season. 

The Warriors also had a busy offseason, adding veteran shooters Nick Young and Omri Casspi to the roster, besides drafting Oregon Jordan Bell in the second round. They also re-signed the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, David West, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee. Casspi (mild ankle sprain) is unlikely the opener, while veteran forward Iguodala (back strain) has been listed as questionable. 

Curry, the former two-time MVP, believes his team got better in the summer and are focused on their pursuit of repeating as NBA champions. "Coach (Steve Kerr) has challenged us to focus on the details in how we can get better from last year. He joked around: 'What do you tell a team that's won 67 games, or 65-plus the last three years, two championships? How do you tell a team like that to get better? Or what do you tell a team like that to get better?'

"It's basically about the details and the fine points of our offense ... cutting hard, setting screens for each other, the counters that we're going to add to our offensive sets. All those little things are built on the foundation that we set last year, and obviously Kevin (Durant) is a part of that. We all are. So it's kind of good to put that in the right perspective," Curry told reporters on the eve of the 2017-18 NBA season opener.

Meanwhile, the Rockets won 55 games in their first season under D'Antoni and are ready to make further progress.  "Golden State set the bar really high (last season) . It's been great for basketball. It is good for basketball. And now, you just gotta catch them somehow. It's not easy," the Rockets coach said ahead of his team's opening match. Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live streaming, Warriors vs Rockets live streaming and 2017-18 NBA season live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (Wednesday in Australia)
Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Wednesday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)

 

