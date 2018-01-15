Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online

Jun 14, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Jun 14, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Reuters/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The annual NBA on MLK Day tradition continues Monday (Tuesday AEDT) with a heavyweight clash between the Golden State Warriors (35-9) and Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16). Over the last two years, the Warriors have beaten the Cavs by a combined margin of 65 points during the holiday match-up.

The Warriors and Cavaliers are on course to meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive time in July. Though Kevin Durant & Co. have dominated the match-up in recent years, the Cavaliers, led by MVP frontrunner LeBron James, are always a threat to Golden State. The teams last met on Christmas Day when the Warriors, without Stephen Curry, edged out the Cavs 99-92 in a tight contest.

Both teams are expected to field fully healthy teams. The Cavaliers will play Isaiah Thomas after resting the All-Star point guard during Friday's 97-95 away loss to the Indiana Pacers. Thomas is excited to be a part of the blossoming Warriors vs Cavaliers rivalry for the first time since being traded to Cleveland.

"It's exciting. High, intense game, guys really care about that game and really want to win those games. I'm excited about the opportunity to get back to playing again after getting a few days off and also trying to figure out how to get a win. We're in that mode right now where we just need a win to get that confidence back and get our mojo back a little bit. It's a great opportunity to go against a really good team and we'll be ready," Thomas said on the eve of the game, via ESPN.

Klay Thompson, an integral part of the Golden State team that has gone 16-9 against the Cavaliers dating back to the 2015 NBA Finals (won by the Warriors), expects a different Cleveland team with Thomas playing point guard.

"He's great at pushing the pace, he's amazing coming off screens, so it's going to be a different dynamic. It's going to be fun. I want to see what they're like at full strength. It's going to be a great test for us." Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming, Warriors vs Cavaliers live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Cavs live stream: Watch "NBA on MLK Day" online

Date: Monday, Jan. 15 (Tuesday AEDT)

Start Time: 8 p.m. (ET, Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT (Monday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass, WatchTNT (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)