Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Cavs vs Warriors
Jun 14, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Reuters/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The annual NBA on MLK Day tradition continues Monday (Tuesday AEDT) with a heavyweight clash between the Golden State Warriors (35-9) and Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16). Over the last two years, the Warriors have beaten the Cavs by a combined margin of 65 points during the holiday match-up. 

The Warriors and Cavaliers are on course to meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive time in July. Though Kevin Durant & Co. have dominated the match-up in recent years, the Cavaliers, led by MVP frontrunner LeBron James, are always a threat to Golden State. The teams last met on Christmas Day when the Warriors, without Stephen Curry, edged out the Cavs 99-92 in a tight contest. 

Both teams are expected to field fully healthy teams. The Cavaliers will play Isaiah Thomas after resting the All-Star point guard during Friday's 97-95 away loss to the Indiana Pacers. Thomas is excited to be a part of the blossoming Warriors vs Cavaliers rivalry for the first time since being traded to Cleveland. 

"It's exciting. High, intense game, guys really care about that game and really want to win those games. I'm excited about the opportunity to get back to playing again after getting a few days off and also trying to figure out how to get a win. We're in that mode right now where we just need a win to get that confidence back and get our mojo back a little bit. It's a great opportunity to go against a really good team and we'll be ready," Thomas said on the eve of the game, via ESPN.

Klay Thompson, an integral part of the Golden State team that has gone 16-9 against the Cavaliers dating back to the 2015 NBA Finals (won by the Warriors), expects a different Cleveland team with Thomas playing point guard. 

"He's great at pushing the pace, he's amazing coming off screens, so it's going to be a different dynamic. It's going to be fun. I want to see what they're like at full strength. It's going to be a great test for us." Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming, Warriors vs Cavaliers live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows. 

Warriors vs Cavs live stream: Watch "NBA on MLK Day" online  
Date: Monday, Jan. 15 (Tuesday AEDT)
Start Time: 8 p.m. (ET, Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT (Monday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass, WatchTNT (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)

Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios coasts to second round with easy win
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Victor Estrella Burgos
2018 Australian Open: Roger Federer plays down favourite tag
NBA Trade News: Warriors view Anthony Davis as long term target
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Different ending
‘Star Wars: Episode 9: Filming to begin in June
‘Outlander’ season 4: Frasers in trouble again
‘American Gods’ season 2 filming yet to begin
'Star Trek Discovery': Four-way love triangle will 'come to a head'
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Shazad Latif on playing a complicated character
'Coronation Street' Jan. 15-19 spoilers: Bethany tells Craig she enjoys lap dancing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 15-19 [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car