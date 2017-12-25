Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream: Watch NBA online

Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson
Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

The Golden State Warriors (26-7) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-9) in a Christmas Day showdown at the Oracle Arena on Monday afternoon (Tuesday AEDT). The rivals will clash on Christmas Day for a third consecutive year before their potential fourth straight NBA Finals match-up next June. 

Though the Warriors enter the game as odds-on favourites, the reigning NBA champions will be without star guard Stephen Curry, who twisted his ankle during a 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 4. Curry will be re-evaluated by the team later this week, per reports.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr ruled out the possibility of Curry facing the Cavaliers on Monday. 

"If this were not the Christmas game versus Cleveland, I don't think any of you would even be asking me about it. He (Curry) hasn't even had a three-on-three game. If we weren't playing Cleveland on Christmas and I told you Steph hasn't even played in a three-on-three game, hasn't had any contact at all and the game was 48 hours from now, you would say that Steph's not going to play. But because it's the magnitude of the game and everybody wants to know. But we can't let that affect our judgment. He can't play. It would be completely irresponsible if he did."

Meanwhile, Cavs star LeBron James enters the game in the midst of an MVP-calibre season. According to many analysts, James is playing the best basketball of his 16-year career. It will be the 12th Christmas Day game of James' 16-year NBA career. It will be the eighth he has played on the road, a year after Cleveland hosted Golden State on Christmas Day. 

"I've had a lot of (Christmas) games that kind of stood out. I mean, playing in the Staples Center is always a treat. I've never had an opportunity to play in the Garden, but playing in the Staples Center, I've been there quite a few times. So, it's kind of always fun to be in L.A. and play in front of that crowd and have that atmosphere. So, I've only had probably four games at home out of the 12, so, but being in the Staples Center has always been pretty good."

There is also uncertainty over the availability of Draymond Green, who underwent X-Rays on his elbow on Saturday. Green missed four games between Dec. 11 and Dec. 20 before suiting up against the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday. Green also played during Saturday's 96-8 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming, Warriors vs Cavs live streaming, Warriors live streaming and Cavs live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Cavs live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Monday, Dec. 25 (Tuesday in Australia)
Start Time: 12 p.m. PT (Local Time), 6 a.m. AEST (Tuesday)
TV Channel: ABC (USA), ESPN 2 (Australia) 
Live StreamNBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA), WatchESPN (Australia) 

