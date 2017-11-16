Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online

Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Philips Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine

The Golden State Warriors (11-3) and the Boston Celtics (13-2), the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, will collide Thursday evening (Friday in Australia) in a heavyweight clash. Though the Warriors start as overwhelming favourites, the red-hot Celtics will enter the game on the back of a 13-game winning streak.

Despite losing All-Star forward Gordon Hayward for the season in the opening game, the Celtics have grown from strength-to-strength and are currently the No. 1 defense in the league. They have defeated opponents by an average of 8.1 points besides coming back from 18-point deficit in two of those victories.

Steve Kerr, coach of the Warriors, believes the Celtics have emerged as a legitimate threat to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers and reach the NBA Finals next June. 

"It sure looks like Boston is the team of the future in the East, with the assets that they still have and their young talent and their coaching, and Kyrie is amazing. That looks like a team that is going to be at the top of the East for a long time to come. Whether their time is now or the future, that's to be determined, but they sure look like they want it to be right now," Kerr said after Tuesday's practice session in Boston. 

The Celtics acquired All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving via a blockbuster trade during the offseason. Kerr believes Irivng's experience in the postseason will help Brad Stevens and his young team next year. 

"They're really sound, and they're motivated. It's a team that's been on the rise the last couple of years. They lost in the conference finals. They want to win a championship, and it looks like it. Even without Gordon Hayward and that awful injury, Boston is just crushing people. So, it's going to be really fun to go against them on Thursday. We know how tough it's going to be," added Kerr.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are firing on all cylinders for a fourth consecutive season. The reigning NBA champions have won their last seven straight games by a whopping margin of 19.8 points. Irving, who has gone up against Stephen Curry over the last three NBA Finals, is looking forward to the match-up. 

"It's always a great challenge to go against those guys. They have unbelievable talent. They built an incredible culture there. For us, as a young team coming in, trying to be in that No. 1 spot like they are, and that's being a championship team, we've got to face tests like this in the regular season." Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics  live streaming, Warriors vs Celtics live streaming and Warriors live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Thursday, Nov. 16 (Friday in Australia)
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEST (Thursday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN 2 (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), Watch ESPN (Australia), WatchTNT (USA)

