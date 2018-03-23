Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online

Feb 26, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) high-fives Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.

Feb 26, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) high-fives Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports / Adam Hunger

The Golden State Warriors (53-18) will host the Atlanta Hawks (21-51) at the Oracle Arena on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). All eyes will be on superstar point guard Stephen Curry, who will be returning to action for the first time since Warriors' 110-107 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 8.

During that game, Curry tweaked his right ankle for the third time in the season, sending shockwaves to Dub Nation and the rest of the NBA. However, the two-time NBA MVP has reportedly healed from the injury setback and intends to close out the season on a high. With just 11 games left in the season, the Warriors will hope to carry some much-needed momentum into next month's NBA Playoffs.

Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, have gone 2-3 since Curry's latest injury, the latest defeat coming Monday (Tuesday AEDT) against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Besides Curry, the Warriors have been playing without their three other All-Stars: Kevin Durant (ribs), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Draymond Green (pelvis). While Green is expected back against the Hawks, the other two stars are expected to miss at least another week.

Despite the injury woes, Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't worried ahead of the postseason. "We are in a good position, big picture, no matter what happens, because our injuries are all relatively minor. We are very hopeful and confident that we will have everybody back when it counts," Kerr said ahead of Atlanta's visit, via ESPN.

The Hawks, who own the third worst record in the NBA, stunned the Utah Jazz Tuesday courtesy a 41-point performance from Dennis Schroder. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer heaped praise on Schroder for a career-best performance that halted Utah's nine-game winning streak.

"He was special tonight (Schroder). He asked for the switch onto (Jazz rookie hotshot Donovan) Mitchell and I think he did a great job there. He locked in on Donovan Mitchell the last three or four minutes of the game," Budenholzer said after the 99-94 road win against the Jazz.

After hosting the Hawks, the mighty Golden State Warriors will stay at home to host the Utah Jazz (Sunday), Indiana Pacers (Tuesday) and Milwaukee Bucks (Thursday) before visiting the Sacramento Kings next weekend. Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks live streaming, Warriors vs Hawks live streaming, Warriors live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Warriors vs Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Friday, March 23 (Saturday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. (Local Time, PT), 1:30 p.m. AEDT (Saturday)

TV Channel: CSNB, Fox Sports SouthEast (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports GO (USA)