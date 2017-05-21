Golden State Warriors just a win away from 2017 NBA Finals

The red-hot Golden State Warriors are just one victory away from a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. On Saturday evening, the Warriors completed a 120-108 Game 3 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to claim a command 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors are now only the third team in NBA history (after 1989 Lakers and 2001 Lakers) to make a 11-0 start in the playoffs. However, it remains the best start since the playoffs moved to a best-of-seven format. They swept the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz in the first two round and will have the opportunity to close out the Spurs on Monday en route a possible finals rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs, led by LeBron James, are also undefeated in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Stephen Curry had an amazing six steals and 21 points while surpassing Rick Barry as the Warriors' all-time postseason scorer. After the win, Curry said he isn't surprised with his team's 3-0 lead in the series. "I'm not surprised. Our goal is to win every game we play. We answered a lot of challenges throughout the course of the playoffs and learned a lot of lessons through winning. Against the Spurs, they challenge you no matter who's out there. You've got to play well to beat them," the reigning two-time MVP said, via ESPN.

2017 NBA Playoffs: Spurs continue to play without Kawhi Leonard

Though the Spurs were playing without the injured duo of Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, they hung in the game through the first three quarters before a late explosion from Kevin Durant (33 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists) gave the Warriors an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter which sealed the win. Durant also had 19 points in third quarter even though the Spurs, led by Manu Ginobili, managed to remain competitive. Ginobili, the second oldest player in the league, led the Spurs with 21 points from just 18 minutes on the floor.

Prior to the game, Durant predicted that Leonard would take the court due to the importance of the game. However, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wasn't going to risk his franchise star. Durant knew that the Spurs would come out swinging despite lacking in star power. "They were going to come out and hit us in the mouth. I think we did a good job of taking that punch and just kept playing," said Durant, before speaking of his explosive third quarter when he had 19 points. "I feel I can make every shot I shoot because I shoot good ones and I try to get to my spot. So, when they called my number, I just tried to go out there and be aggressive."

The 2017 NBA Finals gets underway on June 1. The Warriors and Cavs are on a collision course. It would be the first in NBA history when two teams meet in the finals on three consecutive occasions. The Warriors won the 2015 NBA Finals while the Cavs rallied back from a 3-1 lead to claim last year's championship series. Odds makers are expecting the Warriors to prevail, though several analysts are giving the Cavs a fighting chance.