GOG holds New Year's Resolutions sale until January 15

By on
'Divinity: Original Sin 2.' Larian Studios/Press

GOG’s New Year’s Resolutions sale has gone live, which means plenty of price cuts on both classic and new games. Fresh from its winter sale last December, GOG has decided that now's a good time to unveil deals up to 90% off.

More than a hundred games are up for discounts. What’s best is that the titles are DRM-free. “We're tackling the toughest New Year's Resolutions with the magic of video games and wishful thinking,” GOG says on its website.

Magic, indeed. Several big games are included in the sale. “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY,” for starters, has been slashed 60% off its usual price; it now costs US$19.99 (AU$25.56). If you still haven’t experienced Geralt’s award-winning adventure, now is the perfect time to do so. On the other hand, critically acclaimed “Divinity: Original Sin II” can be bought for US$40.49 (AU$51.77). A steep learning curve awaits those who dare play this RPG, but those who persevere would reap the ultimate reward of fulfilment.

An eighty percent discounts await gamers who’d purchase “Torchlight II,” now at US$3.99 (AU$5.10). From the same company comes “Hob,” now at US$14.99 (AU$19.17).

Adventure game “Deponia,” meanwhile, costs a non-whopping US$1.49 (AU$1.91). “We Are the Dwarves” may have the biggest discount of all. At 90% off, the real-time tactical title can be bought for US$2.49 (AU$3.18).

GOG’s New Year’s Resolutions sale ends on January 15, 11 pm UTC (January 16, 10 am AEDT). If you still have a few bucks left from your shopping spree last year, now’s the time to act. Check out the sale here.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
