GOG celebrates Black Friday, more than 300 games on sale

Black Friday may not have arrived yet, but several video game stores are already offering discounts on plenty of titles. One of these stores is GOG, and its Black Friday sale proves why it's the best place to get both classic and new titles for lower prices.

Listed below are some of the games being offered on GOG’s sale. Take note that according to the site, buyers will get “StrawCrawlers” for free if they spend more than US$15.

‘Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice’ – Price: US$22.49 (AU$29.52)

From the creators of “Enslaved: Odyssey to the West” comes a game that dares push the boundaries of storytelling. “Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice” was developed with the help of neuroscientists, and for good reason. It tells the story of a Celtic warrior who must progress through a land where not everything is what it seems. Senua must fight through her inner demons to save the soul of her beloved, Dillion.

‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ – Price: US$40.49 (AU$53.14)

Sure, it may have a steep learning curve compared to other role-playing games, but “Divinity: Original Sin 2” had been one of the most anticipated titles this year. The game boasts a world so detailed, it may take hours for the average gamer to explore every nook and cranny. What’s more, players may interact with almost anything in the world—anything.

‘Oxenfree’ – Price US$3.99 (AU$5.24)

At first glance, it may seem like a cute point-and-click adventure game, but no. “Oxenfree” is branded as a supernatural thriller, one in which a group of friends must deal with a mysterious portal on an old island. Players are able to determine how the story unfolds, but be forewarned; every decision has its consequences.

To check more of the GOG sale, click here. The site currently boasts more than 300 deals up to 90% off.