Godolphin Australia new head trainer James Cummings takes over on July 8

By @fangurlmary on
James Cummings is succeeding John O'Shea as Godolphin's head trainer in Australia beginning July 8. Cristy Zinn/Unsplash

James Cummings is succeeding John O'Shea as Godolphin's head trainer in Australia beginning July 8. Cummings has expressed confidence in taking on a new role, saying he is hoping for Leilani Lodge to thrive with his father and brother.

"It is truly an honour to be asked to join the Godolphin team as the Head Trainer in Australia and I am very grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for the opportunity," Cummings said in a statement. The position was tentatively filled by Darren Beadman following O'Shea’s resignation a month ago.

"I have been very fortunate in my career so far to have learnt my trade from some of the best in the business and I will be forever grateful to the fantastic and loyal owners that have supported me in my career so far, in particular Eduardo Cojuanco Jnr and Dato Tan Chin Nam," Cummings added.

Henry Plumptre, Godolphin's managing director in Australia, said that Cummings “is a great fit for Godolphin.” Plumptre added, “His appointment is an exciting new chapter in the Godolphin story in Australia."

Plumptre also said Cummings deserves to be considered as one of the most talented trainers in Australia. His leadership will take Godolphin in a winning direction “both on and off the track,” Plumptre said.

Cummings, 29, is expected to part from his current stable, among which is Prized Icon, the winner of the Champagne Stakes and Victoria Derby at Group 1 level last year. He worked for almost a decade at Leilani Lodge in Randwick as co-trainer with his late grandfather Bart Cummings, a legend in the industry.

Reacting to news of his son’s new role, Anthony said, “It’s great to see that James has made that sort of impression in what is probably the toughest training environment in the world really.” The proud father added that James’ grandfather Bart would have been so proud as well.

“(The horses) will be taken over by a variety of different trainers. [T]here is a good ground swell of support from quite a few of them to go to Anthony and Edward, my father and brother,’’ Cummings is quoted as saying in a Daily Telegraph report.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
