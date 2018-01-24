'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer

Sony PlayStation shows the new game "God of War" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2017.

The much-awaited “God of War” finally has a release date. Sony has announced in a blog post that the soft reboot of the critically acclaimed franchise will be released on April 20 for the PlayStation 4.

Aside from the April 20 announcement, Sony has also included a new story trailer. Minor spoilers abound, so folks who plan to enter blindly into the game may refrain from checking it out.

The three-minute video pretty much focuses on Kratos’ struggle with fatherhood. The son isn’t initially aware of his father’s past, and there’s this talk of the “true nature” starting to take effect within the boy. Not wanting history to repeat himself, Kratos attempts to teach the young one about controlling one’s power. But in typical “God of War” fashion, things happen, requiring father and son to go on a journey that will test their relationship.

The trailer also showcases the graphical prowess of the PS4. From icy landscapes to dreary dungeons, the environments are a sight to behold.

Writing for the PlayStation Blog, director Cory Barlog confesses that the launch of 2018 “God of War” is his most favourite release day of his career. “If I live to be 100, I do not think I will be able to top this release day,” Barlog wrote.

The blog post also mentions that those pre-ordering any edition of the game from a supporting retailer will be given three legendary shield skins. Pre-ordering at GameStop or EB Games will also reward you with the Luck of Ages XP Talisman, which affects luck, XP gain, Hacksilver gain and Perks.

More goodies such as statues, cloth maps and artwork have been announced. Some of the editions, however, will only be available in the US and Canada. For complete information regarding the editions, check out the PlayStation Blog. Watch the new story trailer for “God of War” below, if you dare.

