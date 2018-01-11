Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reverse pulls for four against England during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket final match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia February 1, 2015.

Star All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell has been shockingly dropped from Australia's 14-man squad for the forthcoming five-match one-day international series against England. In a surprising move, Cricket Australia selectors recalled veteran batsman Cameron White to the team.

White hasn't played an ODI since since the game againstEngland on Jan. 23, 2015. The hard-hitting batsman will be replacing the injured Chris Lynn, who has been a permanent fixture in recent ODI games.

Victorian coach Andrew McDonald believes Maxwell was ignored by Cricket Australia for reasons beyond cricket. "He was probably the favourite to take over that position. I don't know what that means for Glenn in terms of selection going forward. It's probably another kick in the backside, another hurdle he needs to overcome. I'm sure he'll be feeling it," said McDonald, via The Age.

Australia recenty completed their humiliation of England in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Steve Smith's tean clinched the Sydney Test by an innings and 123 runs to win the series by a 4-0 margin besides reclaiming the Ashes. The 2017 Ashes will now be followed by a five-match one-day-international series starting Jan. 14. The series will be followed by a triangular Twenty20 series that will also feature New Zealand.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.