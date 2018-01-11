Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series

By @saihoops on
RTR4NR2P Australia's Glenn Maxwell
Australia's Glenn Maxwell reverse pulls for four against England during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket final match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Star All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell has been shockingly dropped from Australia's 14-man squad for the forthcoming five-match one-day international series against England. In a surprising move, Cricket Australia selectors recalled veteran batsman Cameron White to the team.

White hasn't played an ODI since since the game againstEngland on Jan. 23, 2015.  The hard-hitting batsman will be replacing the injured Chris Lynn, who has been a permanent fixture in recent ODI games.

Victorian coach Andrew McDonald believes Maxwell was ignored by Cricket Australia for reasons beyond cricket. "He was probably the favourite to take over that position. I don't know what that means for Glenn in terms of selection going forward. It's probably another kick in the backside, another hurdle he needs to overcome. I'm sure he'll be feeling it," said McDonald, via The Age.

Australia recenty completed their humiliation of England in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Steve Smith's tean clinched the Sydney Test by an innings and 123 runs to win the series by a 4-0 margin besides reclaiming the Ashes. The 2017 Ashes will now be followed by a five-match one-day-international series starting Jan. 14. The series will be followed by a triangular Twenty20 series that will also feature New Zealand.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Cameron White, Adam Zampa.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
Alasdair Walker nominated for ASC award for ‘Outlander’
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 12 [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 10-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Luke’s legacy
'Power' season 5 preview: The brothers and a funeral
‘Power’ season 5: Funeral scene teased
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Jaqen could kill the Night King
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tom Wlaschiha interview
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car