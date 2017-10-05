‘Glee’ star Mark Salling pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

By @chelean on
U.S. actor Mark Salling arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 19, 2011.
U.S. actor Mark Salling arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 19, 2011. Reuters/Jason Redmond/File Photo

“Glee” star Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. The 35-year-old actor agreed to serve four to seven years in prison as part of his plea bargain.

The plea agreement states that Salling will be registered as a sex offender and prohibited to communicate with anyone aged under 18 years old unless there’s a parent or legal guardian present. He was facing a maximum of 20 years without the plea agreement.

According to the documents obtained by The Blast, he will also be under supervised released for 20 years after his prison sentence. He must adhere to guidelines, stay 100 feet away from schoolyards and parks, playgrounds, video arcade facilities and public swimming pools. He will also pay US$50,000 (AU$63,900) restitution to each victim who has requested it.

The plea agreement is yet to be accepted by the judge. Salling will face trial on Oct. 17.

The American actor/singer was arrested in December 2015 on suspicion of possessing more than 50,000 photos and videos depicting child pornography on his laptop and 4,000 images on a flash drive. He was charged the following May with receiving and possessing the materials. He apparently used software to hide his IP address but showed the materials to an adult woman on at least two occasions. The woman then reported him to the police.

His indictment led to his removal from the cast of the miniseries “Gods and Secrets,” with director Adi Shankar pledging a percentage of profits from the show to a charity for abused children. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Salling is best known for his role as Puck on the musical comedy series “Glee,” which ran its final episode in March 2015. His ex-girlfriend and co-star Naya Rivera wrote on her book “Sorry, Not Sorry” that she wasn’t surprised that he got into trouble, but the gravity of his crime was still appalling.

“I can’t say I was totally shocked, but still – WTF?” she wrote. “My son’s nanny actually told me about it when the story broke. Then I had no doubt that God really did have my back along the way.”

They met on the set of the show and broke up in 2010 when Salling’s publicist allegedly told him that she was bad for his image. She wrote that she was devastated when he broke up with her but accepted that it was a lesson and that she wouldn’t regret the relationship. “Unless, of course, that relationship was with someone who had a sizable stash of child porn on his computer. Then, by all means, regret everything.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA All-Star game will no longer feature East vs West
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Mission Impossible 6’: Leaked picture of Tom Cruise performing stunt
‘Terminator 6’: Arnold ready for ‘grinding’ night shoots
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers discuss episode 4
‘Glee’ star Mark Salling pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Cast members start costume fitting
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members share pictures
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Team Scorpion recreates a deer's womb
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car