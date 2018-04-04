'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family

By on
stephen hawking
Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

More than 40 homeless people were able to enjoy an Easter feast as renowned physicist Professor Stephen Hawking’s gift. The meal was delivered to people in need in Cambridge.

"For Stephen Hawking's funeral, his family made a generous donation and told us lunch was on Stephen,” volunteer Caroline Lenoury said. The meal was held at Wesley Church.

The Hawkings has paid for a huge Easter meal with decorations and flowers. A note on the flowers left on all tables reads; "Today's lunch is a gift from Stephen- From the Hawking family."

Speaking to BBC, Alex Collis from FoodCycle, which uses donated or unused food to provide free meals for people in need, said the money donated by the Hawkings "made the room look extra nice and Eastery and enabled the charity to buy treats for diners who often don't have a lot.” Collis described the family's gesture as "very kind” that fitted well with the sympathy Hawking felt for people who were having a tough time of things.

Collis said the late professor’s daughter, Lucy Hawking, mentioned that their family would like to make a donation so that while the funeral was taking place people would be sitting down to a hot meal “on Stephen.” FoodCycle Cambridge expressed gratitude to the Hawking family for their “generous donation” which made the extra special Easter meal possible.

Lenoury said it was an extra special and emotional Easter lunch at Foodcycle Cambridge. Volunteers and guests shared some photos of the spread on social media.

Charity volunteers have been preparing meals every Saturday at Wesley Methodist Church in Cambridge city centre. A Twitter user said he hopes the “lovely gesture” would raises awareness and generates lots more support for organisations feeding those who are hungry or in need of comfort. Another commenter said the late professor was showing his humanity even after his passing while one said photos drove her to tears.

Thousands of people gathered on March 31 to pay their respects and celebrate his achievements. A private funeral service took place at Great St Mary's Church. Around 500 invited guests joined his family for the private funeral.

Playwright Alan Bennett and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were reportedly on the guest list. Cambridge University graduate and model Lily Cole, actor Eddie Redmayne, astrophysicist Brian May and comedian Dara O Briain made a documentary about the professor. Hawking had been a fellow of Gonville and Caius College for 52 years.

Related
Join the Discussion
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4: Details about Aunt Jocasta
Book claims Meghan Markle ended marriage with ex-husband in coldest possible way
'The Young and the Restless' April 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Jeff Goldblum teases important cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car