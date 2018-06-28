Get ready to play 'The Walking Dead' Augmented Reality game on phone

Following the huge success of Augmented Reality (AR) games like “Pokemon Go,” there is a new game launching this July from “The Walking Dead” franchise. The fans of the franchise will soon get to head out to play this game with their smartphones, trying to kill the zombies before getting eaten.

The game is pretty simple for fans who have played such games before. Instead of catching Pokemons, the new game shows zombies on the screens of mobile phones. A teaser trailer of the game has been released online [see below] to give the fans a taste of what to expect.

Apart from killing zombies, the players can also get to see characters from “The Walking Dead” TV series. Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are featured in the game. There will be hordes of zombies to fight on the streets.

Location is one of the main elements of the game. It uses Google Maps in order to give the players an immersive experience. The game can be played near iconic locations across the globe like the Statue of Liberty, London Eye, and Burj Khalifa.

The game can be played on both iOS and Android devices. It will be available for download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. The game has been titled “The Walking Dead: Our World.” It has been developed by Finnish game developer Next Games. The game will be available for download from July 12.

The launch of the game marks the expansion of the franchise from comics to TV shows to now mobile games. The spin-off TV series “Fear the Walking Dead” has been hugely popular as well.

Season 9 of “The Walking Dead” is set to premiere sometime later this year. The next episode of “Far the Walking Dead” season 4 will air on Aug. 12.

Credit: Next Games/ YouTube