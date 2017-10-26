George Bush apologises 'if attempt at humour offended' after alleged sexual assault

By on
Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush
Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton (L) and George H.W. Bush attend the "All Together Now - A Celebration of Service" at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington March 21, 2011. Reuters/Jim Young

Former United States President George Bush has apologised after a television actress accused him of touching her from behind. A spokesman for Bush apologised for any harm caused.

In a statement supplied to news organisations like the Daily Mail and People magazine, Bush’s spokesman said the former POTUS would never intentionally cause anyone distress under any circumstance, adding he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended actress Heather Lind. The statement from Bush’s camp comes after Lind alleged that he touched her inappropriately while he was sitting in his wheelchair.

Lind said he did not shake her hands. Instead, he touched her from behind his wheelchair with his wife by his side.

She wrote on her verified social media account Tuesday that she was "disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H W Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organising aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes." She explained that she found it disturbing because she recognised the respect former presidents are given for having served, and she felt both pride and reverence.

"But when I got the chance to meet George H W Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo," her post went on to say. Lind added that the ex-president told her a dirty joke.

Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath issued a statement to CNN Wednesday regarding the allegation. In a second statement, he stressed that Bush “apologises most sincerely.”

McGrathm said Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for about five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes photos. The former president, he said, tells the same joke to try to put people at ease.

The spokesman added that on some occasion, Bush patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Bush’s camp understands that some have seen the act as innocent while others clearly perceive it as something that is not appropriate.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback were previously accused of harassing and assaulting women. Through his spokesperson, Weinstein has "unequivocally" denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex. Toback also denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times.

The #MeToo is being used on social media to share stories of sexual harassment and assault. Lind said she was grateful for the bravery of other women.

Related
Join the Discussion
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lakers lock up Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. for 2018-19 season
Kyle Lowry wanted to join Spurs but didn't generate interest
Lakers annoyed with Marcin Gortat's tweet about Lonzo Ball
Denis Shapovalov not fond of comparisons, calls Roger Federer his 'idol'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members spotted in Belfast
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Behind-the-scenes video
Eminem wins NZ$600K from NZ National Party for ‘Lose Yourself’ rip-off
‘Outlander’ season 3: Writers answer fan questions
'Outlander' season 3: Jamie’s past choices will have consequences
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew Roberts on Print Shop scene
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 26-27: Victor warns Scott
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car