'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Valentin receives a mysterious call

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star James Patrick Stuart
James Patrick Stuart at the San Diego Comic Con International on July 24, 2010. Wikimedia Commons/sean.koo

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, which includes James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Roger Howarth (Franco), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Maura West (Ava), Chad Duell (Michael), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Finola Hughes (Anna), Vernee Watson-Johnson (Stella), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Risa Dorken (Amy), Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Serena Baldwin (Carly), will star in the upcoming episodes of GH from Monday to Friday. The scenes to watch out for include Valentin getting a strange and mysterious call, the return of Nikolas' old enemy and Ava receiving some shocking information. 

According to Soaps.sheknows, the GH episode on Monday will feature Michael's confrontation with Nelle. Meanwhile, Griffin will show his kindness to someone. As for Ava, she'll sabotage herself and Alex will be annoyed with Sam. Plus, Franco will be asked to explain himself. On Tuesday, Sam will enjoy some happiness. Elsewhere, Nina will receive an expensive gift. Valentin also wants to leave behind his past.

Valentin receives a mysterious phone call

Wednesday's episode will feature Valentin getting a mysterious phone call. As for Anna, she'll let her guard down. Meanwhile, Ava will be shocked about something that she'll discover. Thursday's episode will show Amy and Maxie bonding. Griffin will also evade the truth. Stella has some important news for Curtis. On Friday, Carly will apologise and Griffin will feel some remorse. Plus, Nikolas' (Tyler Christopher) old enemy will resurface. 

More GH previews for fall

According to Soap Opera Digest (SOD), a mysterious man will come back using Jason's (Billy Miller) face. Meanwhile, Patient Six will meet someone when he's out in the streets of Russia. He will be offered some assistance. He'll also make another phone call to Port Charles. As for the real Jason, he will pursue a new life with Sam. However, their friendship with Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be greatly affected because of this. Aside from that, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) will also pursue romance which proves to be quite challenging for both Sonny and Carly as they come to terms with it.

'General Hospital' recaps

The GH episodes last week showed Nelle getting ambushed. Meanwhile, Franco prepared for a new beginning in his life. He was also asked to keep a secret. Ava faced some moral dilemma when she got propositioned and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) tried to reach out to someone to keep the peace. Plus, Griffin made his intentions known as he grew frustrated with Valentin, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) received some good news and Sam expressed her concerns. Sonny also asked Brick (Stephen A. Smith) to do a task for him and Sam checked in with Monica (Leslie Charleson). 

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime in the US at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers in the coming days.

