'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: Sonny confronts Obrecht

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Maurice Benard
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard poses for a selfie on his Instagram account. Benard plays the character Sonny Corinthos in the long-running soap opera. mauricebenard/Instagram

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Maurice Benard (Sonny), Finola Hughes (Obrecht), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Billy Miller (Jason), Tamara Braun (Carly), Roger Howarth (Franco), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and James DePaiva (Dr Bensch), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from Thursday to Friday. Some of the scenes to watch out for include Sonny's confrontation with Obrecht and Alexis running into Dr Bensch.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn more about the new episodes of the soap on Thursday and Friday.

According to Soaps.sheknows, Thursday's episode of GH will show Obrecht being confronted by Sonny. Meanwhile, Franco will change his mind about something. As for Jason, he'll be defensive because of Carly. Elsewhere, Josslyn will come up with her own plan. Plus, Curtis will be true to his word.

On Friday, Jason will find it hard to believe something that he stumbles upon. As for Sonny, he will receive help from an old friend. Plus, Alexis will run into Dr Bensch. Stay tuned for the scene wherein Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will convince Andre (Anthony Montgomery) to confess about Jason/Six (Steve Burton).

'General Hospital' recaps

The soap's episode on Monday showed Ava (Maura West) finding a surgeon to finish her treatment. Meanwhile, Sam (Kelly Monaco) held back from telling the complete truth. As for Kiki (Hayley Erin), she said the wrong thing, while Jason's insecurities got the best of him. Plus, Alexis' plan backfired, while Ava had her hopes up high. Patient Six (Steve Burton) also had a conversation with Kim (Tamara Braun) wherein he told her that she's got the wrong man.

Kim and Oscar meet Jason

Tuesday's episode featured Alexis getting shocked and Oscar (Garren Stitt) sneaking out. Plus, Curtis and Jordan teamed up while Ava hesitated about something. Elsewhere, Griffin (Matt Cohen) arrived in time. Oscar and Kim also met up with Jason.

On Wednesday, Curtis and Jordan found Andre. However, he didn't want to go back to Port Charles, New York. As for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), he was blindsided by a situation. Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) agreed to help Patient Six and Jordan made an emotional plea. As for Nina (Michelle Stafford), she called Sam out. Elsewhere, Finn (Michael Easton) told Anna (Finola Hughes) of his intentions. Plus, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) announced that they'll be having a baby.

Last week on GH, Patient Six had a blast from the past. As for Carly, she blamed someone for something unfortunate that happened. Elsewhere, Alexis made an effort to repair her broken relationships with an apology. Jason also asked for Monica's (Leslie Charleson) help.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime at 2 pm during weekdays in the US. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers in the coming weeks.

