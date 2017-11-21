'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 21-22: Patient Six walks down memory lane

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Steve Burton (Patient Six), Laura Wright (Carly), Billy Miller (Jason), Leslie Charleson (Monica) and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), will be in the spotlight in the soap's episodes from Tuesday to Wednesday. Some of the scenes to watch out for include Patient Six facing his past and Alexis trying to make amends.

TV Guide reports that on Tuesday's episode of ABC's daytime drama, Patient Six will have a walk down memory lane as he faces his past. Meanwhile, Jason proves that he has awful timing. Plus, Carly will blame someone for a particularly unfortunate situation. On Wednesday, Jason will turn to Monica for help. As for Alexis, she will make an effort to apologise and repair broken relationships. Plus, Carly will welcome a guest in her home. Watch out for Tamara Braun, who will play the character Kim Nero, aka Oscar's (Garren Stitt) mum in GH.

Thanksgiving 2017 week

According to Soaps.sheknows, "General Hospital" will be pre-empted on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving 2017 holiday and Black Friday 2017 event. However, the long-running soap opera won't leave its viewers hanging. ABC will air an encore of the GH episode on Sept. 27.

November sweeps spoilers

Soap Opera Digest (SOD) reports that Jason will have an unexpected visitor. Elsewhere, Andre (Anthony Montgomery) will begin to regret his past actions. As for Oscar, he will be much closer to finding his dad, thanks to his mum who’ll visit him. Plus, Lulu (Emme Rylan) will uncover a secret and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will announce something.

Dr Bensch (James DePaiva) will also call out Alexis. Meanwhile, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) will assert herself at the Quartermaine mansion and Ned (Wally Kurth) will do the same at ELQ.

'General Hospital' recaps

The American soap's episode on Monday featured Nathan (Ryan Paevey) being under fire and Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) testing out the waters of a situation. She also had a new lethal drug and she went looking for Sonny (Maurice Benard). Meanwhile Felicia (Kristina Wagner) shared too much information. As for Finn (Michael Easton), he sought out Anna (Finola Hughes).

Michael (Chad Duell) was standoffish. He also reunited with Patient Six in time for Thanksgiving. Plus, Robin (Kimberly McCullough) told Mac (John J. York) that she couldn't wait to meet her mum's boyfriend. As for Chet (Chris Van Etten), Finn gave him some advice. Finn also teamed up with Anna and vowed to take down Cassandra.

"General Hospital" episodes air at 2 pm on weekdays in the US on ABC Daytime.

