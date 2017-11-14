'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 14-17: Ava confronts Griffith

Maura West, of the television show As The World Turns, accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series during the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards show at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada June 27, 2010. West currently stars in the ABC soap opera "General Hospital" as Ava Jerome.

Maura West, of the television show As The World Turns, accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series during the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards show at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada June 27, 2010. West currently stars in the ABC soap opera "General Hospital" as Ava Jerome.

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Maura West (Ava), Matt Cohen (Griffith), Laura Wright (Carly), James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Finola Hughes (Anna), Billy Miller (Jason), Chloe Lanier (Nelle), Ryan Paevey (Nathan), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Michelle Stafford (Nina) and Roger Howarth (Franco), will be featured in several episodes of GH this week. These include the confrontation scene between Ava and Griffith, and the arrival of a mystery man named Peter August (Wes Ramsey) in Port Charles, New York.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows reports that the ABC soap's episode on Tuesday will show Carly trying to be of help to someone. Meanwhile, Valentin will come clean and Nina will be cautious. As for Anna, she'll discover the truth. Plus, Jason will try to move forward. A mystery guy named Peter August will also arrive in town.

Griffith is confronted by Ava

Wednesday's episode of GH will feature Lulu's (Emme Rylan) exciting news. Elsewhere, Valentin will be put on the spot. Meanwhile, Scott (Kin Shriner) will defend his actions. On Thursday, Ava will confront Griffith and Nelle will take advantage of a situation. Plus, Nathan will try his best to help someone. Friday's episode will feature Curtis' update about a certain situation. Elsewhere, Nina puts things into perspective and Ava will start to bug Franco.

'General Hospital' November Sweeps spoilers

Soap Opera Digest (SOD) also reports that for November Sweeps 2017, GH will show Nora's (Hillary B. Smith) return to Port Charles. As for Jason, he'll hire Curtis to investigate Patient Six (Steve Burton). Meanwhile, Patient Six and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will team up to get to the bottom of the situation involving Jason.

Aside from Nora, Man Landers publisher Quinn (Jennifer Bassey) will also arrive in Port Charles after being away for quite some time. Plus, Kevin's (Jon Lindstrom) surprise will backfire, which will also cause problems for Laura (Genie Francis). As for Lulu, she will do something risky which could get her in trouble with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

GH recap

The episode of GH on Monday showed Nelle overhearing a private conversation and Lulu visiting Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Meanwhile, Jordan had some huge news to tell. As for Nathan, he tried to help out someone. Plus, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) got interrupted from her plans. Nora also wondered how Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) can save Julian (William deVry).

The episodes mentioned above come after the scenes that were aired on ABC last week including Ava getting a stroke of luck and Monica (Leslie Charleson) stating her true intentions. Nina also got invited by Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) to lunch and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) asked for Ava's assistance.

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on ABC Daytime at 2 pm on weekdays. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers in the next few days.

