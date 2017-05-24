'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way

Original air date on NBC: May 24
By @nessdoctor on
General Hospital cast RTX76L1
The producers and cast of "General Hospital" accept the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

“General Hospital” has been pretty explosive lately. After delivering intense plot lines, the show will be serving something quite different for this upcoming episode. This is not really a show that fans would watch for musical entertainment, but the Nurses Ball will take place and that means that there will be music and dancing. In the meantime, danger will start to brew in town and something might explode before people know about it.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “General Hospital” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Wednesday May 24, Sonny will confide in Dante. Valentin will rebuff Anna. Charlotte will get pushed in harm’s way.

Nurses Ball will be very exciting with a lot of great performances, but tragedy will befall them and nobody will be prepared, writes Celeb Dirty Laundry. Amy Driscoll (RisaDorken) will stop hanging on to Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) to get ready for her turn on the stage as she and Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) will start a number that will make the crowd roar.

There will be musical tributes to some artists that are gone such as David Bowie and George Michael as well from living rock legend Billy Joel. Viewers can expect a stellar performance from Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth)as he serenades and dances with his fiancée Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero).

Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) gets enthralled with the Chimera tube when she and Jake Webber (Hudson West) get left alone. When Charlotte reaches out to touch it, Jake will freak out and that will be followed by a meltdown. Jake will run to his mother Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) who thinks this is just stage fright like everyone else, but it is actually much more than just that. Franco (Roger Howarth) will step forward and encourage the child.

Nobody has any idea that they are just pushing them into something that could kill everyone inside. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) will get really tired of Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) always having something to do with his life. Spoilers say that Anna will demand that Valentin will tell her where the Chimera is and who bought it from him. Valentin will refuse to give in and will walk away.

Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) will get a call about the rushed lab test results. It looks like there would be a remnant of one of the pills which Ava Jerome (Maura West) used.

This upcoming episode of “General Hospital” will air on May 24 at 1:00 p.m. on ABC. The soap opera has not appeared on Australian TV since 2011 but fans can definitely still watch the show online via ABC Go.

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
For Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi as coach is 'a dream come true'
Chris Paul to Spurs: Pau Gasol has to opt out of Player Option for point guard to join San Antonio
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
WWE Money in the Bank 2017: High road to heavyweight title will be tough call
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before French Open 2017
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before French Open 2017
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car