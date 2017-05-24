'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way

The producers and cast of "General Hospital" accept the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 20, 2008.

“General Hospital” has been pretty explosive lately. After delivering intense plot lines, the show will be serving something quite different for this upcoming episode. This is not really a show that fans would watch for musical entertainment, but the Nurses Ball will take place and that means that there will be music and dancing. In the meantime, danger will start to brew in town and something might explode before people know about it.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “General Hospital” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Wednesday May 24, Sonny will confide in Dante. Valentin will rebuff Anna. Charlotte will get pushed in harm’s way.

Nurses Ball will be very exciting with a lot of great performances, but tragedy will befall them and nobody will be prepared, writes Celeb Dirty Laundry. Amy Driscoll (RisaDorken) will stop hanging on to Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) to get ready for her turn on the stage as she and Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) will start a number that will make the crowd roar.

There will be musical tributes to some artists that are gone such as David Bowie and George Michael as well from living rock legend Billy Joel. Viewers can expect a stellar performance from Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth)as he serenades and dances with his fiancée Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero).

Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) gets enthralled with the Chimera tube when she and Jake Webber (Hudson West) get left alone. When Charlotte reaches out to touch it, Jake will freak out and that will be followed by a meltdown. Jake will run to his mother Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) who thinks this is just stage fright like everyone else, but it is actually much more than just that. Franco (Roger Howarth) will step forward and encourage the child.

Nobody has any idea that they are just pushing them into something that could kill everyone inside. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) will get really tired of Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) always having something to do with his life. Spoilers say that Anna will demand that Valentin will tell her where the Chimera is and who bought it from him. Valentin will refuse to give in and will walk away.

Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) will get a call about the rushed lab test results. It looks like there would be a remnant of one of the pills which Ava Jerome (Maura West) used.

This upcoming episode of “General Hospital” will air on May 24 at 1:00 p.m. on ABC. The soap opera has not appeared on Australian TV since 2011 but fans can definitely still watch the show online via ABC Go.