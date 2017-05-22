'General Hospital' spoilers for May 22-26: Charlotte will be in danger [WATCH VIDEOS]

The "General Hospital" ("GH") cast, including Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), Carly (Laura Wright), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Anna (Finola Hughes), Ava (Maura West), Kiki (Hayley Erin), Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins), Nathan (Ryan Paevey), Scott (Kin Shriner), Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman), Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Andre (Anthony Montgomery), Curtis (Donnell Turner), Jason (Billy Miller) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from May 22-26. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out what happens this week to your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York City.

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Monday, May 22, Anna will be looking for answers and Nathan will share what he knows. Meanwhile, Dillon and Kiki will work on their moves and Carly will call Sonny out. As for Ava, she will have the best intentions.

Charlotte's life is in danger!

Tuesday's episode will show Bobbie telling a white lie. Scott will ask Ava to not tempt fate by avoiding a certain situation. Elsewhere, Nathan's evening will be promising. On Wednesday, Valentin will reject Anna and Sonny will tell Dante a secret. Charlotte's life will also be put in danger.

Andre will have an important discovery

Thursday's episode will feature Curtis overstepping his bounds and Carly zeroing in on her foe. As for Andre, he will discover something major. On Friday, Jason will have a flashback and Liz will hesitate. Plus, Ava will realise that she is her own worst enemy.

'General Hospital' recap

On Friday, May 19, Carly caught Sonny in a compromising position. She also figured things out. Meanwhile, Martina (Daya Vaidya) and Sonny bonded with each other. As for Liz, she helped Lucy (Lynn Herring) prepare for the Nurses' Ball.

Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) also noticed that something was different with her grandma. Alex and Anna argued with each other when the latter demanded who the former was working for. Alex told Anna that she has to be the one who should get the Chimera back.

Brad (Parry Shen) defended himself and insisted to Finn (Michael Easton) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) that he didn't do anything wrong. At the lab, Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) tampered with the sample, proving her determination to get rid of Finn.

"General Hospital" episodes air Mondays to Fridays in the US on ABC Daytime. Stay tuned for more "GH" updates.

