'General Hospital' spoilers for June 5: Sonny gets confident; Valentin messes things up again; Ava will want herself dead

Original air date on ABC: June 5
By @nessdoctor on
General Hospital cast Chad Duell Robert Palmer Watkins and Laura Wright
General Hospital cast members Chad Duell, Robert Palmer Watkins and Laura Wright pose with each other. Duell plays Michael Corinthos, Watkins plays Dillon Quartermaine and Wright plays Carly Corinthos in ABC's "GH." Chad Duell (@duelly)/Instagram

Revenge will be the central theme in this upcoming episode of “General Hospital,” although there is a lot more than just that. Someone will come face to face with somebody who murdered a loved one, but things will not go as expected. There will be conflicting views and more confusion coming.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “General Hospital” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

In this upcoming episode, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) will feel confident that things will work themselves out. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will go out to seek Jason Morgan (Billy Miller). Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) will introduce a new game.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) will be in excruciating agony that she will want to kill herself. Sonny wants to kill her for what she did to Morgan. Sonny gets shocked and puzzled when Ava tells him to go ahead and just do it, as if he would be doing her a favour. Her pain will get out of control and she does not think that she has anything to look forward to with such injuries.

While Sonny may have such sinister plans, he does not want to kill Ava while she is down and in such terrible condition, writes Celeb Dirty Laundry. Instead, what he wants is for her to recover and back on her feet so he can disappoint her when her life looks promising enough. Carly also has punishing Ava at the back of her mind. She will meet up with Jason to talk about the latest updates.

Carly will tell Jason that she would usually tell Sonny to hold back, however, she will not stop him this time. Jason reasons out for Carly when she could not do it and he will weigh in for this drama. Jason loves Morgan and it is by no doubt that he wants vengeance. Jason would like to see Ava behind bars than anywhere else. He also knows that Sonny could end up in the same situation for killing her.

Anna Devane (Finole Hughes) will find Nina Cassadine (Michelle Stafford) having a chat with Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and will break some news. Anna will tell Nina that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is a fugitive and the authorities want him behind bars. Anna will tell Nina to help her find Valentin.

This upcoming episode of “General Hospital” will air on Monday January 5 at 1:00 p.m. on ABC. The soap opera has not appeared on Australian TV since 2011 but fans can definitely still watch the show online via ABC Go.

