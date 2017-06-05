'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve, Monica prepares for the worst [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star James Patrick Stuart
James Patrick Stuart at the San Diego Comic Con International on July 24, 2010. Wikimedia Commons/sean.koo

The "General Hospital" ("GH") cast, including Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Monica (Leslie Charleson), Laura (Genie Francis), Jason (Billy Miller), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Julian (William deVry), Carly (Laura Wright), Curtis (Donnell Turner), Finn (Michael Easton), Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins), Kiki (Hayley Erin), Anna (Finola Hughes), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig), will be part of the episodes of the long-running soap opera from June 5-9 (Monday to Friday). Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out what happens to your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York City this week.

Valentin's new game

TV Guide reports that on Monday, June 5, Carly will try to locate Jason as Valentin introduces his new game. Meanwhile, Sonny is sure that things will eventually work out. 

Surprise visitors

On Tuesday, Julian will make a decision that could change his fate. As for Sonny and Jason, they will share a bottle of scotch as they commiserate over their situation. Meanwhile, Laura will be surprised when someone she doesn't expect comes to visit her.

Wednesday's episode will show Curtis getting a surprise visitor, too. Elsewhere, Finn experiences another setback that foils some of his plans. As for Valentin, his colourful past will finally catch up to him. 

Monica prepares for the worst

On Thursday, Anna will receive some disturbing news. Meanwhile, Carly will ask for help from an unlikely ally and Kiki will get mad at Dillon. Friday's episode will feature Monica preparing for the worst. She will brief Kiki about it. Hayden will be confused on what to do and Dante will search for more answers to make things clearer.

'General Hospital' recap (May 29-June 2 episodes)

On Monday, May 29, ABC aired an encore of Jane Elliot's (Tracy Quartermaine) last day on the soap opera. It was shown on Thursday, May 4. It was back to regular programming on Tuesday as the show featured Jake's (Hudson West) magic show. Unfortunately, it became dangerous and even turned deadly. Speaking of Jake, he was left with a difficult decision on which side to take. Meanwhile, Anna became suspicious of Valentin's true motives. As for Nina (Michelle Stafford), she made a plea and Dante arrived in the nick of time. Plus, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) called Amy (Risa Dorken) out.

Nina learns about Valentin and Chimera's connection

On Wednesday, Nina discovered Valentin's role in connection with the Chimera. Carly got called away and Dante became skeptical about something. Elsewhere, Nina got shaken up and Curtis decided to take a different path. As for Sonny, he wondered if there was any way he could have made things different.

Julian's out on bail

Thursday's episode showed Julian getting released on bail and informed about Ava's (Maura West) health condition. Michael (Chad Duell) felt hopeful while Sonny didn't want to give up. Meanwhile, Kiki doesn't even know what to feel. Elsewhere, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) received some good news while Finn's life appears to be right on track.

Anna was ordered to arrest someone

Friday's episode showed Anna receiving an order to make an arrest. Plus, Kiki started to look for answers and Amy wrestled with some demons from her past. Meanwhile, Carly apologised to Andre (Anthony Montgomery), Alexis felt unsure and Lulu (Emme Rylan) got fooled. 

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on ABC Daytime during weekdays. Stay tuned for more updates about "GH."

Watch 'General Hospital' videos from the show's official Facebook (FB) page):

In case you missed it (ICYMI), Check these out:

'General Hospital' spoilers for June 5: Sonny gets confident; Valentin messes things up again; Ava will want herself dead

'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car