'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve, Monica prepares for the worst [VIDEOS]

The "General Hospital" ("GH") cast, including Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Monica (Leslie Charleson), Laura (Genie Francis), Jason (Billy Miller), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Julian (William deVry), Carly (Laura Wright), Curtis (Donnell Turner), Finn (Michael Easton), Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins), Kiki (Hayley Erin), Anna (Finola Hughes), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig), will be part of the episodes of the long-running soap opera from June 5-9 (Monday to Friday). Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out what happens to your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York City this week.

Valentin's new game

TV Guide reports that on Monday, June 5, Carly will try to locate Jason as Valentin introduces his new game. Meanwhile, Sonny is sure that things will eventually work out.

Surprise visitors

On Tuesday, Julian will make a decision that could change his fate. As for Sonny and Jason, they will share a bottle of scotch as they commiserate over their situation. Meanwhile, Laura will be surprised when someone she doesn't expect comes to visit her.

Wednesday's episode will show Curtis getting a surprise visitor, too. Elsewhere, Finn experiences another setback that foils some of his plans. As for Valentin, his colourful past will finally catch up to him.

Monica prepares for the worst

On Thursday, Anna will receive some disturbing news. Meanwhile, Carly will ask for help from an unlikely ally and Kiki will get mad at Dillon. Friday's episode will feature Monica preparing for the worst. She will brief Kiki about it. Hayden will be confused on what to do and Dante will search for more answers to make things clearer.

'General Hospital' recap (May 29-June 2 episodes)

On Monday, May 29, ABC aired an encore of Jane Elliot's (Tracy Quartermaine) last day on the soap opera. It was shown on Thursday, May 4. It was back to regular programming on Tuesday as the show featured Jake's (Hudson West) magic show. Unfortunately, it became dangerous and even turned deadly. Speaking of Jake, he was left with a difficult decision on which side to take. Meanwhile, Anna became suspicious of Valentin's true motives. As for Nina (Michelle Stafford), she made a plea and Dante arrived in the nick of time. Plus, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) called Amy (Risa Dorken) out.

Nina learns about Valentin and Chimera's connection

On Wednesday, Nina discovered Valentin's role in connection with the Chimera. Carly got called away and Dante became skeptical about something. Elsewhere, Nina got shaken up and Curtis decided to take a different path. As for Sonny, he wondered if there was any way he could have made things different.

Julian's out on bail

Thursday's episode showed Julian getting released on bail and informed about Ava's (Maura West) health condition. Michael (Chad Duell) felt hopeful while Sonny didn't want to give up. Meanwhile, Kiki doesn't even know what to feel. Elsewhere, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) received some good news while Finn's life appears to be right on track.

Anna was ordered to arrest someone

Friday's episode showed Anna receiving an order to make an arrest. Plus, Kiki started to look for answers and Amy wrestled with some demons from her past. Meanwhile, Carly apologised to Andre (Anthony Montgomery), Alexis felt unsure and Lulu (Emme Rylan) got fooled.

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on ABC Daytime during weekdays. Stay tuned for more updates about "GH."

Watch 'General Hospital' videos from the show's official Facebook (FB) page):

In case you missed it (ICYMI), Check these out:

'General Hospital' spoilers for June 5: Sonny gets confident; Valentin messes things up again; Ava will want herself dead

'General Hospital' spoilers for May 24: Sonny confides in Dante; Valentin rebuffs Anna; Charlotte gets in harm’s way