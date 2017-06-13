'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
General Hospital star Maurice Benard
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard poses for a selfie on his Instagram account. Benard plays the character Sonny Corinthos in the long-running soap opera. mauricebenard/Instagram

The "General Hospital" ("GH") cast, including Griffin (Matt Cohen), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Anna (Finola Hughes), Amy (Risa Dorken), Jason (Billy Miller), Jake (Hudson West), Liz (Rebecca Herbst), Nathan (Ryan Paevey), Lulu (Emme Rylan), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Kevin (Jon Lindstrom), Laura (Genie Francis), Ned (Wally Kurth), Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ava (Maura West), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from June 13-16. It will show a lot of key scenes including Sonny being visited by Griffin and Anna stopping by at Lulu's. Read on to learn more about it. 

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out what happens to your favourite characters this week.

Anna visits Lulu's

According to TV Guide, Tuesday's episode of "GH" will show Anna paying a visit to Lulu's. Meanwhile, Amy will ask for a favour while Sam will feel on edge. Soaps.sheknows also reports that Jason will investigate on who has been executing Helena's (Constance Towers) wishes. As for Carly (Laura Wright), she just wants to do what's best especially for her and her loved ones.

Nathan gains a new perspective

Wednesday's episode will feature Liz trying to keep Jake safe at all costs. Meanwhile, Jason gets a step ahead of his foe. Plus, Nathan will learn some information that will give him a new perspective on a situation.

The truth is uncovered

On Thursday, Jason will find out the truth. As for Kevin, he will take Laura away. Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu will discover that they are in over their heads. On Friday, Sonny will be visited by Griffin. Ava will also see something devastating. Meanwhile, Olivia and Ned will make an important decision.

'General Hospital' recap of Monday's episode

On Monday, June 12, Sonny had a heart-to-heart talk with Laura wherein he confided in her. As for Scotty (Kin Shriner), he got worried on what will happen to him now and in the future. Plus, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) asked TJ (Tequan Richmond) a favour. It involved keeping his mouth shut about a secret. Elsewhere, Kiki (Hayley Erin) offered her support to a friend in need and Carly started to doubt herself.

But wait, there's more!

Aside from these pivotal scenes, Ava will make a very important choice and Joss (Eden McCoy) will talk to her mum and lecture her in the process. Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) and Laura also visited Sonny at the Corinthos compound. They ate cookies and talked about taking a trip to the old neighbourhood.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime from Monday to Friday in the US. Stay tuned for more "GH" spoilers and updates. 

Watch 'General Hospital' videos from the show's official Facebook (FB) page:

In case you missed it (ICYMI), check these out:

'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve, Monica prepares for the worst [VIDEOS]

'General Hospital' spoilers for June 5: Sonny gets confident; Valentin messes things up again; Ava will want herself dead

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car