'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]

"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard poses for a selfie on his Instagram account. Benard plays the character Sonny Corinthos in the long-running soap opera.

"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard poses for a selfie on his Instagram account. Benard plays the character Sonny Corinthos in the long-running soap opera. mauricebenard/Instagram

The "General Hospital" ("GH") cast, including Griffin (Matt Cohen), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Anna (Finola Hughes), Amy (Risa Dorken), Jason (Billy Miller), Jake (Hudson West), Liz (Rebecca Herbst), Nathan (Ryan Paevey), Lulu (Emme Rylan), Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Kevin (Jon Lindstrom), Laura (Genie Francis), Ned (Wally Kurth), Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ava (Maura West), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from June 13-16. It will show a lot of key scenes including Sonny being visited by Griffin and Anna stopping by at Lulu's. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out what happens to your favourite characters this week.

Anna visits Lulu's

According to TV Guide, Tuesday's episode of "GH" will show Anna paying a visit to Lulu's. Meanwhile, Amy will ask for a favour while Sam will feel on edge. Soaps.sheknows also reports that Jason will investigate on who has been executing Helena's (Constance Towers) wishes. As for Carly (Laura Wright), she just wants to do what's best especially for her and her loved ones.

Nathan gains a new perspective

Wednesday's episode will feature Liz trying to keep Jake safe at all costs. Meanwhile, Jason gets a step ahead of his foe. Plus, Nathan will learn some information that will give him a new perspective on a situation.

The truth is uncovered

On Thursday, Jason will find out the truth. As for Kevin, he will take Laura away. Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu will discover that they are in over their heads. On Friday, Sonny will be visited by Griffin. Ava will also see something devastating. Meanwhile, Olivia and Ned will make an important decision.

'General Hospital' recap of Monday's episode

On Monday, June 12, Sonny had a heart-to-heart talk with Laura wherein he confided in her. As for Scotty (Kin Shriner), he got worried on what will happen to him now and in the future. Plus, Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) asked TJ (Tequan Richmond) a favour. It involved keeping his mouth shut about a secret. Elsewhere, Kiki (Hayley Erin) offered her support to a friend in need and Carly started to doubt herself.

But wait, there's more!

Aside from these pivotal scenes, Ava will make a very important choice and Joss (Eden McCoy) will talk to her mum and lecture her in the process. Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) and Laura also visited Sonny at the Corinthos compound. They ate cookies and talked about taking a trip to the old neighbourhood.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC Daytime from Monday to Friday in the US. Stay tuned for more "GH" spoilers and updates.

Watch 'General Hospital' videos from the show's official Facebook (FB) page:

In case you missed it (ICYMI), check these out:

'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve, Monica prepares for the worst [VIDEOS]

'General Hospital' spoilers for June 5: Sonny gets confident; Valentin messes things up again; Ava will want herself dead