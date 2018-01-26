'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 26: Jason and Sonny arrive on time

General Hospital, Young and the Restless Actor Steve Burton- RTR3V5Q4
Actor Steve Burton arrives at the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 22, 2014. Reuters/Phil McCarten

The "General Hospital" cast, including Steve Burton (Jason), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Kathleen Gati (Obrecht), Laura Wright (Carly), Finola Hughes (Anna), Michael Easton (Finn) and Emme Rylan (Lulu), will be in the spotlight for the episode of the long-running American soap on Friday. It will show Sonny and Jason arriving in the nick of time. Plus, Lulu will have an idea about something important. 

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the upcoming episode of the ABC soap on Friday.

ABC, TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows report that the GH episode on Friday will show Lulu getting an idea about something important and Anna sharing her news. As for Finn, he will get deeper in his current predicament. Plus, Jason and Sonny will arrive just in time. Carly will also look pretty useful in this episode.

Additional GH spoilers

Soap Opera Digest also reports that the Corinthos family will be shaken up and Sonny's special skills might come in handy to fix it. Elsewhere, Drew (Milo Giambetti) finds out something about his past. As for Scott (Kin Shriner), he is the only one who can shed light on whether or not Franco (Roger Howarth) pushed Drew down the stairs when they were kids.

Plus, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) continues to run into Julian (William deVry). She will also have a new friend. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will also cross paths during their pregnancies. Meanwhile, Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will uncover a mystery in Port Charles. As for Kim (Tamara Braun), she has important information for Drew. She will also take some time out to focus on romance. Aside from that, she'll deliver some babies as well.

'General Hospital' recaps of past episodes

The soap's episode on Monday showed Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) running into Nelle. Elsewhere, Anna pleaded with Sonny. As for Jordan, he felt concerned about something. Meanwhile, Carly took charge of a situation. On Tuesday, GH featured Anna creating a diversion. Obrecht also faced her fears, while Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) felt relieved. Plus, Lulu got frustrated. As for Peter (Wes Ramsey), he remained cautious in this episode.

Wednesday's episode of the ABC soap showed Lulu trying to talk her way out of a sticky situation. Plus, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) took a break, while Jason declared something. Elsewhere, Felicia (Kristina Wagner) boldly approached Finn. On Thursday, Franco felt alone. Meanwhile, Amy (Risa Dorken) made a grand gesture. As for Finn, he felt grateful.

The previous week showed Anna receiving a surprise visitor. It also featured Obrecht getting more desperate. Elsewhere, Jason counted on a surprising ally. Plus, Alexis pleaded with Laura.

"General Hospital" episodes air in the US on the ABC network at 2 pm from Monday to Friday. Stay tuned for more updates about Port Charles in upcoming GH spoilers.

Watch 'General Hospital' episodes below:

