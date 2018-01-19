'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 19: Anna has an unexpected visitor

General Hospital star Finola Hughes RTR3BIOK
Actress Finola Hughes arrives at the premiere of the movie "This is 40" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

The "General Hospital" cast 2018, including Finola Hughes (Anna), Kathleen Gati (Obrecht), Steve Burton (Jason), Genie Francis (Laura), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Jon Lindstrom (Kevin), will be featured in the episodes of the US soap on Friday. It will show Obrecht growing more desperate and Anna being surprised by a visitor that she won't expect.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'General Hospital' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episode of the ABC soap on Friday.

According to Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide, the episode of GH on Friday will feature a desperate Obrecht and a surprised Anna. Plus, Kevin will search for a solution to his dilemma. As for Jason, he will count on an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Alexis will plead with Laura.

'General Hospital' recaps of the episodes this week and the previous week

The ABC soap's episode on Monday showed Maxie (Kirsten Storms) feeling desperate while Jason got closer to the truth. As for Felicia (Kristina Wagner), she offered some friendly advice. Elsewhere, Carly (Laura Wright) discovered something shocking. Plus, Anna grew more frustrated with the situation she was in.

Tuesday's episode featured Kiki (Hayley Erin) running into Griffin (Matt Cohen) and Jason becoming more impatient. Meanwhile, Joss (Eden McCoy) finally received the support she needed. Drew (Milo Giambetti) dealt with a situation that proved to be uncomfortable. As for Michael (Chad Duell), he sought out Nelle (Chloe Lanier) for some answers.

Sonny receives a mysterious message

On Wednesday, Kiki felt nervous, while Griffin offered some encouraging words. Julian (William deVry) also offered his support. Meanwhile, Franco (Roger Howarth) tried to repay a favour. Plus, Sonny (Maurice Benard) got a mysterious text message.

Thursday's episode featured Lulu (Emme Rylan) having a happy reunion and Franco being caught off guard. Maxie tried not to worry, while Ned (Wally Kurth)  tried to convince Alexis to assist him. As for Molly (Haley Pullos), she was displaced in this episode.

Lulu betrays someone

Last week, Carly compromised. Meanwhile, Sonny marked his territory. As for Lulu, she betrayed someone by spilling a secret. Elsewhere, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) got angry at Nathan (Ryan Paevey). Plus, Maxie had a terrible nightmare. Franco also tried to reconcile his past. Ned felt optimistic and Laura talked to Kevin about her news. Anna also found some evidence to support her theory. Elsewhere, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) got a surprise visitor.

"General Hospital" episodes air at 2 pm during weekdays on ABC in the US. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers featuring your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York.

