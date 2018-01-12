'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]

The "General Hospital" cast 2018, including Laura Wright (Carly), Steve Burton (Jason), Lily Fisher (Spinelli), Billy Miller (Drew), Garren Stitt (Oscar) and Tamara Braun (Kim), will be featured in the episodes of the ABC soap on Friday. It will show several important scenes including the one where Carly compromises and Spinelli will make some progress.

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn about the upcoming episode of the US soap opera on Friday.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows reports that the GH episode on Friday will show Spinelli making some progress. Meanwhile, Carly will finally agree to compromise. As for Kim, she'll make a new friend. Elsewhere, Oscar will look for guidance from Drew. Plus, Jason will fulfill his promise.

'General Hospital' recaps of this week's episodes

The GH episode on Monday showed something that shocked Anna (Finola Hughes). Meanwhile, Nathan's (Ryan Paevey) paternity news started to spread. This led Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) to close Cassandra's case. As for Jordan, he offered some relief. Plus, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) turned to Lulu (Emme Rylan) for support. Elsewhere, Nathan was truthful to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Oscar also disagreed.

Sam wants to get a divorce from Jason

Tuesday's episode featured Michael (Chad Duell) accepting Nelle's (Chloe Lanier) decision. As for Molly (Haley Pullos), she called her mum out. Plus, Carly pushed back as Sam (Kelly Monaco) pulled back. Alexis also reacted to a situation and even warned Molly. Meanwhile, Sam wanted a divorce, Franco (Roger Howarth) wanted to be left alone and Ned (Wally Kurth) refused to run for mayor. A developer also showed interest on a Charles Street business.

Valentin gets surprised by an unexpected visitor

On Wednesday, Laura shared some news with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Ned felt optimistic. As for Franco, he tried to reconcile his past. Plus, Valentin was given a surprise visit. Nina felt that the nightmare involving Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) is just starting. Elsewhere, Anna found evidence that supported her theory and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) gave Ned some advice for the campaign.

Nathan makes Dante angry

Thursday's episode showed Dante getting angry at Nathan. Meanwhile, Maxie had a frightening nightmare. Elsewhere, Sonny (Maurice Benard) marked his territory and Sam voiced out her intentions. As for Lulu, she betrayed someone when she hatched a plan with Nathan to lure Faison out of his hiding place. Plus, Curtis (Donnell Turner) told Drew that he found something.

"General Hospital" episodes air on ABC at 2pm during weekdays in the US. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers, recaps and updates featuring your favourite characters from Port Charles, New York in 2018.

Watch the 'General Hospital' Facebook videos below: