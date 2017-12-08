'General Hospital' spoilers for Dec. 8: Sam has a bittersweet reunion

By @JanSSS8 on
Kelly Monaco
Actress Kelly Monaco arrives at the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 22, 2014. Reuters/Phil McCarten

The "General Hospital" cast 2017, including Kelly Monaco (Sam), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Tamara Braun (Carly), Roger Howarth (Franco) and Garren Stitt (Oscar), will be featured in the soap opera's episode on Friday. The scenes that they will be part of include Sam's bittersweet reunion and Carly's day going from bad to worse.

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'General Hospital' spoilers. Read on to learn about the upcoming episodes of the ABC soap on Friday.

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Friday's episode of GH, Franco will get more than he bargained for. Meanwhile, Sonny has some questions that he's dying to get answered. As for Carly, her day will go from bad to worse. Elsewhere, Oscar will come clean about something. Plus, Sam will have a reunion with someone. However, it will be bittersweet. 

'General Hospital' recaps of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's episodes

The GH episode on Monday featured Franco trying to tell the truth to Liz. However, she also proposed to him at the same time. As for Franco, he had to deal with guilty conscience. Meanwhile, Sam fought for her future and Liz defended her intentions. Elsewhere, Nelle tried to play nice. Plus, Jason felt drawn to the docks.

Tuesday's episode showed Sam revealing her true intentions. Meanwhile, Monica didn't agree with Ned's plan. Speaking of plans, Lulu hatched her own plan. Lulu also caught Peter August's attention. Plus, Maxie surprised Amy with her presence. Monica also had a problem with Monica. On Wednesday, Sam asked for Alexis' help. Nelle and Carly had a run in, while Olivia felt sidelined. Lulu and Maxie also discovered something important about Nelle. They even went undercover to do so. Meanwhile, Ned chose to stand his ground. 

On Thursday, Nelle told Michael that she's pregnant. As for Sonny, he got a lead on where his foe is hiding. Meanwhile, Sam sought help from an unlikely source. Franco also surprised Liz and Lulu told Michael the truth. Elsewhere, Sam asked for Jason's help so that they can assist Drew. Plus, Josslyn got an important package in this episode. 

These pivotal scenes follow last week's drama on GH, which include Obrecht's confrontation with Sonny and Oscar and Kim's meeting with Jason. Jordan and Curtis also teamed up to find Andre.

"General Hospital" episodes air at 2 pm on ABC Daytime in the US during weekdays. Stay tuned for more GH spoilers featuring the colourful residents of Port Charles, New York. 

