'General Hospital' spoilers for April 3-6: Jake and Elizabeth are in danger

The "General Hospital" cast, including Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Hudson West (Jake), Max Gail (Mike), Finola Hughes (Anna), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Maura West (Ava), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Michelle Stafford (Nina), Matt Cohen (Griffin), Steve Burton (Jason) and Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie), will be featured in episodes of GH from Tuesday to Friday. They will be part of several scenes including Jake and Elizabeth accidentally putting themselves in danger and Anna getting some much-needed help.

TV Guide reports that on Tuesday, Jason will get worried about Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Nathan will be honoured and Griffin will feel conflicted. As for Peter, he will manipulate another situation for his own benefit. Plus, Nina will ask Curtis for some advice.

Carly and Bobbie take a walk down memory lane

Wednesday’s episode will show Bobbie and Carly reminiscing about the past. Elsewhere, Ava won’t be able to help herself and she’ll give in to her desires. Plus, Peter will demand some answers. As for Anna, she’ll ask for some assistance. Michael will also work hard to protect the legacy of his family.

Elizabeth and Jake’s dangerous situation

On Thursday, Kim and Julian will have a special moment. Plus, Drew will show a different and softer side of his personality. Meanwhile, Franco will be jarred by a surprising turn of events. As for Jake and Elizabeth, they will unintentionally put themselves in harm’s way. Kiki will also try to clear up a misunderstanding.

Friday’s episode will feature Sonny feeling unsettled about something. Elsewhere, Nelle’s plan to ruin Carly’s life will be in motion. Speaking of Carly, she will confront Jason. Meanwhile, Kevin will be extremely cautious and Drew will be shaken.

'General Hospital' recaps

On Monday, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) offered some cautionary words. While Finn (Michael Easton) was uninterested. As for Maxie, she will feel trapped. Plus, Lulu will be encouraged and Spinelli will prepare to leave.

Sonny helps Mike out

The previous week showed Ava giving Griffin some advice, while Anna and Jason were in conflict. As for Lulu, she was worried about Maxie. Bobbie also tried to cheer up Maxie. Plus, Sonny (Maurice Benard) helped Mike. Elsewhere, Jason and Elizabeth temporarily put their differences aside.

