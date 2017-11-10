Gay marriage postal survey: UN recommends Australia revise laws 'irrespective of results'

By on
Rainbow colors to support LGBT groups
A participant holds a rainbow coloured placard during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi, November 30, 2014. Reuters/Adnan Abidi

United Nations Human Rights Committee has criticised Australia’s voluntary postal survey, saying it is not an acceptable decision-making method. The committee has suggested Australia urgently legislate to make same-sex marriage legal, irrespective of the results of the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

“The Committee is concerned about the explicit ban on same-sex marriage in the Marriage Act 1961 that results in discriminatory treatment of same-sex couples, including in matters related to divorce of couples who married overseas,” the report reads. The UN also encourages Australia to ensure that all laws give equal protection to members of the LGBTI.

It raised concerns about requiring young transgender people to receive court authorisation for “stage 2” hormone treatment. Human Rights Law Centre advocacy director Anna Brown has said the country appears to be the only jurisdiction in the world to require this.

Brown added the nation gets international attention for all the wrong reasons. She maintained that the committee has rightly criticised the government for putting LGBTI Aussies through a public opinion poll. The UN said Australian politicians must already be aware that human rights should not be put to a majority vote.

It adds that Australia has to do its job and vote on a bill to deliver equality for LGBTI couples. Brown praised Attorney-General George Brandis’ support for trans teenagers. “The Attorney-General’s support for preventing harm caused by unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles to transgender teenagers accessing essential medical treatment is a great example of how the Australian Government can take a stand to protect the rights of LGBTI people,” she said, according to QNews.

The committee’s report also criticised high levels of violence against women in Australia, the nation’s rate of indigenous incarceration and levels of discrimination based on religion and race. This includes attacks on places of worship. It also blasted the nation’s policies on refugees.

Meanwhile, a new survey has found that nearly half of Australians back right to refuse same-sex weddings. The Lonergan Research survey that involved 971 people found that 49 percent believed service providers who refused same-sex weddings must be protected by law. Thirty-five percent disagreed and 15 percent were unsure.

The United States Studies Centre’s poll also suggested the same thing. It has found that 43 percent of respondents agreed business owners must obtain a right to refuse to provide services to same-sex weddings, compared to 39 percent who disagreed and 17 percent who did not take a position.

Related
Join the Discussion
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Supernatural’ 13x05 spoilers, recap: Castiel returns to Sam and Dean
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
‘Outlander’ season 3: John Bell shares his thoughts
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will start with a battle
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 10: Katie helps Wyatt
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 10 spoilers
'Outlander' season 3 episode 9 preview: Wild ride to Jamaica
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie and Claire on rescue mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car