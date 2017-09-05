Gay couple opposes same-sex marriage, concerned about where it will lead

By on
RTX3B1H0
People protest against same-sex marriage, a day before the Maltese parliament is expected to legalise gay marriage, outside Parliament House in Valletta, Malta, July 11, 2017. Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A gay couple who opposes gay marriage is being criticised online after the admission. Some accuse them of being “homophobic” and “self-loathing.”

Ben Rogers and Mark Poidevin told ABC TV’s 7.30 Report that they wanted to preserve the traditional definition of marriage. While they do want marriage for themselves, they respect that other couples might want to wed. But Poidevin said his concern was where same-sex marriage would lead.

“If we make one exception for one community, that being the same-sex couples, where does it stop?” Poidevin said. The couple declared that they will vote “No” in the postal vote on same-sex marriage in Australia.

Why Not?

Fifteen years ago, Rogers and Poidevin met on Gay.com. They fell in love.

Poidevin said he used to support same-sex marriage, and even proposed to Rogers five years ago. At that time, his partner said marriage was not for him, and he did not believed in it.

So Poidevin asked, “'When the laws change, would you like to?” When Rogers refused, he told him he had never thought same-sex couples should get married.

Rogers said he explained Poidevin that he did not think it was his cup of tea, and he thought among the things he was giving up when he came out were marriage and children. He maintained that he is committed to preserving traditional marriage.

Rogers and Poidevin will not walk down the aisle whatever the postal survey’s result will be. They hope that others will not be afraid of expressing their opinions no matter what they support, dailymail.co.uk notes.

Social media users criticised the couple, saying they oppose same-sex marriage for all the wrong reasons. One Twitter user urged to screw anyone who might want or need equal legal rights.

The Turnbull government’s same sex marriage postal survey will be put to the test this week. The High Court is due to consider if the vote is lawful. Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus believes there is a 50/50 chance it will allow the postal survey to go ahead, news.com.au reports.

According to The Australian, Aussie Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will take the same-sex marriage plebiscite back to cabinet and Coalition MPs to decide on a “plan C” if the High Court rules against the postal survey. Even within the nation’s large Catholic community, polls suggest that two-thirds of the laity will defy the church leadership and vote Yes to same-sex marriage.

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube

