Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City

Retired Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Arsenal for their "spineless" performance in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Arsene Wenger's team was crushed 3-0 by Pep Guardiola's City at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Neville, working as a television analyst for Sky Sports, came down hard at the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil. While labelling Mustafi's positioning for City striker Sergio Aguero's opening goal as "pathetic," Neville called Ramsey, Xhaka and Ozil as "a disgrace".

"Ramsey. Xhaka. Ozil. You're walking on a football pitch at Wembley. Why are you walking? You're a disgrace. An absolute disgrace. I don't even want to talk about them because they've been an absolute disgrace. Ramsey and Xhaka walking on a football pitch. Absolutely spineless," Neville wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

Neville added: "I don't even like the football anymore. The last bastion has gone. Liverpool play better, Tottenham play better -- there's three or four teams that play better football than them now. This is a dark, dark day -- the team have just not shown up.''

Neville, who made 400 appearances for Manchester United between 1992 and 2011, wasn't the only soccer fan left disgusted by the performance of The Gunners.

While TV personality Piers Morgan tweeted: "We've given up. I wonder howmany goals we'd have to lose by to force Wenger out - 8? 9? Double figures?,'' golfer Ian Poulter opined: "Seriously what the (bleep) is Mustafi doing today... he has a quadruple bogey and 3 triple bogeys and 3 double bogeys and 7 bogeys... Arsenal are having a nightmare...''

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will lock horns again Thursday at the Emirates Stadium in a Premiere League encounter. Arsenal (13-6-8) are currently in sixth place in the EPL standings, trailing league leaders City by 27 points.