'Game of Thrones' spin-off: Don't expect 4 shows; Only one will be selected

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Game of Thrones/ Facebook

The internet was abuzz recently with news about HBO developing four new TV shows as spin-off to the highly popular “Game of Thrones” series. Programming President Casey Bloys has now confirmed that there will be only one spin-off that will be selected as a replacement.

 HBO has put the four stories for a “Game of Thrones” spin-off in a sort of trial by combat. Only the best script that is seen as a worthy successor will be selected. “I want to put the prequels in context,” Bloys told Entertainment Weekly. He explained that the bar set be David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is so high that they are now working hard to find something that can live up to the same standards.

“We have some amazing writers who want to take a shot at this. They’re also looking at different times in the universe and all will have different feels. This increases our odds of finding one that’s unique,” Bloys said.

Bloys did not give any clues about what characters or time periods HBO was looking at, mostly because they want to focus on giving the currently running “Game of Thrones” series a proper send off and also because the scripts for the spin-off are still in early stages of development.

While selecting the new projects, Bloys has an open mind. HBO prefers to have a series that can run for years, the way Benioff and Weiss’ show has been delivering, but they are willing to accept a script that works only as a limited series.

Benioff and Weiss apparently don’t want their names to be tagged to the prequel. They feel that adding their name will lead to some expectations from fans and this will add to their responsibility. After spending years working on the show, they now prefer to enjoy the spin-off as fans.

