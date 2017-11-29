'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: New character hints at revenge plot

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is ongoing in full swing at the moment. New casting updates for the show suggest some characters that may be interested in getting revenge for previously featured deaths on the show. The following article contains spoilers.

Some of the new cast members playing what is expected to be minor roles have already wrapped their share of the filming, according to a report by Watchers on the Wall. One new comer this year is Danielle Galligan, who is playing the role of a character named Sarra, according to her resume.

The only character with the name Sarra in “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, on which the TV series is based, is the granddaughter of the late Walder Frey (David Bradley). Readers should note that while Arya (Maisie Williams) killed all the male members of the Frey family she left the women alive. Will the Frey women plan a counter revenge plot for the murder of their clan members?

Another addition this year is Emer McDaid, who is playing an unnamed character. Both McDaid and Galligan have announced online that they are done with their filming duties. Although their screen time appears to be low it should be noted that there are only six episodes left on the show, so every second will count.

The leaked pictures from the production set show the cast and crew filing at the location that stands in for Winterfell each year. With the war against the Night King starting off, the ancestral home of the Starks is sure to come under attack once again.

Another set where filming is currently ongoing is at Titanic Quarter. The report notes that this set could stand in for multiple locations in Westeros or one of its major castles. More filming details of the show are expected in the coming weeks.