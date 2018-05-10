'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Big gathering for Dragonpit scene

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

More actors have been spotted in Seville, Spain, the location where a major scene for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is being filmed. The producers appear to have invited a few extra actors to misdirect the fans who are trying to piece together the plot of the show. The following article contains spoilers.

After reports suggested that Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) may be involved in the filming of the Dragonpit scene, a new report by WatchersontheWall has revealed that some of the other actors who have been spotted in Seville are Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Sophie Turner (Sansa).

There are many more actors heading towards Seville, but that information is yet to be confirmed. Some of the other cast members who are said to be spotted at the airport, heading towards Seville are Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly).

From the assembly of all these big characters it is clear that the next Dragonpit scene will be a huge moment. Given that some of the characters mentioned above are not warriors, it can be assumed that the scene they will be filming will not be an action sequence. So, all the characters may be heading for yet another sit down meeting.

Executive Producers and Directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have also been spotted in Seville. This suggests that the Dragonpit scene could be for the finale. Will the crowning of the next king/queen of Westeros take place in this scene?

The report notes that a few other cast members have been spotted on the set, but they may be there to misdirect the fans. Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H’ghar), Faye Marsay (the Waif), and Vladimir Furdik (Night King) were spotted in Seville, but the report notes that they may have been brought in for a paid holiday, to keep the fans from guessing the plot.

Join the Discussion
