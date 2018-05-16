'Game of Thrones' season 8: Sophie Turner may have wrapped filming

Cast member Sophie Turner poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Turner will star in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" as the titular role which will be released in the US and UK on Nov. 2, 2018.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) appears to have finished her part of the filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8. The actress said on social media that she spent a “bittersweet day” on the set, a word that she had previously used to describe the ending of the popular TV series.

“My heart is broken and full at once. A beautiful, sad, bittersweet day,” Turner wrote on Twitter [see below]. The actress had previously described the ending of the show as “bittersweet,” which means that she may have finished with the last scene for Sansa.

The tweet comes at a time when the cast and crew are supposedly filming the finale episode. Many of the cast members of the show have been spotted in Seville, Spain, where filming is currently ongoing. The following portion of the article contains minor spoilers

The cast and crew are reportedly filming another Dragonpit scene. However, it isn’t clear what exactly is being filmed at this location. Are they crowning a new king/queen of Westeros, after the throne room at King’s Landing is destroyed?

It is interesting to note that while the rest of the cast members are filming their respective scenes, Turner appears to be done with her scenes. Will Sansa die towards the end of the season?

Readers should note that the producers don’t film the TV series in sequence, and they may have already filmed the last scene of the show, and they may be currently filming the other scenes that come before. So, Sansa may be alive and well by the end of the TV series, and go on to rule her ancestral home and the North.

There will be just six episodes in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The TV series is set to return some time in 2019. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.