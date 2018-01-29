'Game of Thrones' season 8 to premiere in April next year

The cast members of “Game of Thrones” are so excited this time around that they seem to be giving out information well before the official announcement. After several cast members confirmed that the show will air in 2019, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) has now given out the month in which the show will premiere- April.

HBO may have been forced to announce the release of the show in 2019, after multiple cast members let the cat out of the bag. In an interview with Metro, Williams revealed that they wrap filming in December, and then the show will air in April. The actress did not give any specific date.

There are only six episodes left on the show, but the producers appear to be taking their time in both the filming and the post production in order to deliver the best show possible for the fans. Williams said that there’s a four month turn around for these “huge episodes” in the post production phase of development. So, the producers don’t want to “rush” anything.

Although Williams teased that each episode on the show this time will be “huge,” she didn’t say how long they will be. Season 7 had around an hour long episodes, and this time also the run time of the show may be the same.

As far as the ending is concerned, Williams hopes that her character will find peace. Arya has been on a revenge path ever since the first season, and Williams hopes that her character can let go of all this anger and hate, and “find her true self again.” All she wants for her character is to be happy.

With “Game of Thrones” season 8 ending the long running show, Williams is excited about all the extra free time she will have to explore other things that she wants to do in her career. The actress said that she is really looking forward to choosing the projects that she can now do.