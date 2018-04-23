'Game of Thrones' season 8 may return to Iron Islands

The main focus of the plot in “Game of Thrones” season 8 will be on the war in Westeros. But, according to a new report, the show may take the audience back to the Iron Islands. New pictures from the production set have also leaked online. The following article contains minor spoilers.

According to a post on Twitter by Irish Thrones, the production crew has returned to Ballintoy, Northern Ireland. The location was previously used to film scenes related to the Iron Islands, specifically the scenes of Lordsport in Pyke.

Will The Iron Islands play an important role in the fight against the Night’s King? The post also suggests that the filming this time around is different from before. The cast and crew will film for a longer duration here, compared to before. Will the location be used to depict a new, yet to be seen, city or port of Westeros?

It isn’t clear if the filming has already begun at the location. There is heightened security around the filming location, so the fans may not get to know much about what is being done here.

Meanwhile, filming appears to have begun at the much talked about King’s Landing set. Previously the scenes related to this city were filmed on site, but this time around an actual set has been constructed. Pictures posted on Belfast Live, show the outer walls, the gate, streets, and the most important Red Keep.

The construction of the set suggests that there will be some action in and around the city. Will the Army of the Dead reach so far south during the invasion?

Another important aspect to note in the leaked pictures is that the production crew is currently busy spreading fake snow around the castle walls. This means that winter will be seen in its full glory in King’s Landing in the next season.