'Game of Thrones' season 8: Lena Headey will wrap filming by June

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) will wrap filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 by June, the actress revealed in a recent interview. It is however not clear if this will be the end of production for the entire cast and crew, or just for the actress.

Headey’s husband Dan Cadan’s latest film “Walk Like A Panther” had a premiere event recently, and Headey was asked about her show at this event, Independent reports. The actress said that she will be filming till the end of June, and added that it is “very exciting.”

This is the last season for the TV series, and just as they do each year the scale of the production is bigger. Headey said that the show is “bigger and better than ever.”

There are two major wars that are expected to be featured on the show. First there is the war in the north against the Night King and his Army of the Dead. Then there is the unresolved conflict for the Iron Throne, which will be fought by Cersei and her supporters on the one side and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the others on the other side.

The involvement of dragons was a big factor in increasing the scale of the production last year. This time there may be bigger action sequences of the dragons in the war.

Apart from the TV series, Headey is a part of two movies that are coming out this year. She’s playing Julia Knight in the comedy drama “Fighting with My Family,” and she’s playing Wendy in “The Flood.”

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will premiere some time in 2019. The production set of King’s Landing, where Headey is expected to film some of her scenes, is nearing completion at Belfast, and the actress may finish the rest of her filming at this location.