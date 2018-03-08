'Game of Thrones' season 8: Lena Headey will wrap filming by June

By @sachintrivedig on
Actress Lena Headey, from the HBO drama series &quot;Game of Thrones,&quot;
Actress Lena Headey, from the HBO drama series "Game of Thrones," arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) will wrap filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 by June, the actress revealed in a recent interview. It is however not clear if this will be the end of production for the entire cast and crew, or just for the actress.

Headey’s husband Dan Cadan’s latest film “Walk Like A Panther” had a premiere event recently, and Headey was asked about her show at this event, Independent reports. The actress said that she will be filming till the end of June, and added that it is “very exciting.”

This is the last season for the TV series, and just as they do each year the scale of the production is bigger. Headey said that the show is “bigger and better than ever.”

There are two major wars that are expected to be featured on the show. First there is the war in the north against the Night King and his Army of the Dead. Then there is the unresolved conflict for the Iron Throne, which will be fought by Cersei and her supporters on the one side and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the others on the other side.

The involvement of dragons was a big factor in increasing the scale of the production last year. This time there may be bigger action sequences of the dragons in the war.

Apart from the TV series, Headey is a part of two movies that are coming out this year. She’s playing Julia Knight in the comedy drama “Fighting with My Family,” and she’s playing Wendy in “The Flood.”

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will premiere some time in 2019. The production set of King’s Landing, where Headey is expected to film some of her scenes, is nearing completion at Belfast, and the actress may finish the rest of her filming at this location.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
LeBron James says he's playing best basketball of his career
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live stream: Watch Port Elizabeth Test online
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star hoping to return 'soon'
2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3 deleted scenes and more
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 8-9 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' March 7-9 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Future plans for massive set
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Lena Headey will wrap filming by June
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: ‘Bigger and better than ever’
'Star Wars Rebels' replacement show plot timeline and more
‘Star Wars Resistance’ plot and timeline
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car