'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked video of action sequence

A new video from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 has leaked online, teasing the filming of a major action sequence in the King’s Landing set. Meanwhile, cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) spoke about the relationship between his character and Cersei (Lena Headey). The following article contains spoilers.

A video posted on Twitter shows the King’s Landing set being set on fire. The tower was damaged before, and now the production crew is burning it to the ground. The city will be under siege in the next season, and by the looks of it the war will not end well for the city and its inhabitants.

While the video shows the tower and its surrounding areas being on fire, the actual full destruction of the buildings may be shown using CGI in the TV series. It is still not clear if Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will be responsible for this destruction or if it will the Night King will descend so far down south in the coming war.

One man who was last seen riding north to join the fight in the last season was Jaime. In a recent interview with VanityFair, the actor explained his character’s fight with Cersei and what that could mean going forward.

While it appeared as though Jamie was finally done with Cersei, seeing her for what she really is, Waldau pointed out that that feeling may not last too long. The character may have said a lot of things in the heat of the moment, but Waldau pointed out that such fights are common in a relationship.

It will be interesting to see if Jaime will still have feelings for Cersei, if he regrets what he said, and if that will have an impact on the possible war between Daenerys and Cersei in “Game of Thrones” season 8.