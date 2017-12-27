'Game of Thrones' season 8 leaked scenes reveals plot and major death

Scene descriptions from three episodes of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have leaked online, revealing the dialogues and events on the show. The name of one major character who will die on the show has also been revealed, along with one big action sequence with the White Walkers. The following article contains spoilers.

Parts of the script of the final season have leaked online, according to a report by IndiaTimes. The first scene is from episode 3. Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) will be on a wagon, and they will be chased by a few White Walkers. The wagon will crash and a White Walker who once used to be a Dothraki warrior gets on it.

There will be another big argument between Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in episode 5. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) will be captured and locked away in the dungeon. Jamie will explain to his sister that the king in the North is not the enemy, the White Walkers are. She, however, is unhappy about her brother not supporting her.

The White Walkers appear to reach King’s Landing by episode 5. In one of the scenes Cersei considers destroying the city completely to stop the march of the Army of the Dead.

In another scene from episode 5, Brienne and Sandor will be seen riding through the streets of King’s Landing to reach the Red Keep. The big death on the show, according to the leaked script is that of Jamie, but there are no details about how exactly this will happen.

A scene from the “Game of Thrones” season 8 finale shows Tyrion and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) taking a ride and chatting together. The former cutthroat will rue the death of Jaime because he was promised a castle. He apparently killed the generals of the Golden Company all on his own. For his accomplishments in battle the Imp will present his friend with the Twins, which once belonged to the Freys.