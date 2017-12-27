'Game of Thrones' season 8 leaked scenes reveals plot and major death

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

Scene descriptions from three episodes of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have leaked online, revealing the dialogues and events on the show. The name of one major character who will die on the show has also been revealed, along with one big action sequence with the White Walkers. The following article contains spoilers.

Parts of the script of the final season have leaked online, according to a report by IndiaTimes. The first scene is from episode 3. Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) will be on a wagon, and they will be chased by a few White Walkers. The wagon will crash and a White Walker who once used to be a Dothraki warrior gets on it.

There will be another big argument between Cersei (Lena Headey) and  Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in episode 5. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) will be captured and locked away in the dungeon. Jamie will explain to his sister that the king in the North is not the enemy, the White Walkers are. She, however, is unhappy about her brother not supporting her.

The White Walkers appear to reach King’s Landing by episode 5. In one of the scenes Cersei considers destroying the city completely to stop the march of the Army of the Dead.

In another scene from episode 5, Brienne and Sandor will be seen riding through the streets of King’s Landing to reach the Red Keep. The big death on the show, according to the leaked script is that of Jamie, but there are no details about how exactly this will happen.

A scene from the “Game of Thrones” season 8 finale shows Tyrion and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) taking a ride and chatting together. The former cutthroat will rue the death of Jaime because he was promised a castle. He apparently killed the generals of the Golden Company all on his own. For his accomplishments in battle the Imp will present his friend with the Twins, which once belonged to the Freys.

Related
Join the Discussion
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Brisbane International organisers confident Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray will play
NBA Trade News: Warriors could move JaVale McGee
Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star to return this week
Novak Djokovic on forgettable 2017: 'A real roller-coaster ride'
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'NCIS' season 15 episode 12 'Dark Secrets' spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Major character death
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie and Claire’s new life
'Coronation Street' Dec. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers: Steffy discovers the truth
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill regrets expressing doubts in public
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill compliments Rian Johnson
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car