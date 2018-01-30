'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures suggest huge Cersei twist

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

Leaked pictures and a video from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 suggest that there is a huge twist involving Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). With a big war looming between the living and the dead, the plot appeared to be evident in a broad sense. However, the fans may be in for a shock. The following article contains spoilers.

Leaked pictures and a video posted on Watchers on the Wall suggests that Winterfell will be under siege in the next season. The information in itself will not come as a surprise because the Wall has fallen, and the Army on the Dead is on the march. However, it is not the White Walkers that the Starks will be facing first.

The leaked pictures and video suggest that it will be the Lannisters who will be the first to attack. Has Cersei lost her mind in her quest to dominate Westeros? Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was the one who was quick to understand the danger they all face, but the queen continued to remain selfish even in the face of possible annihilation of the realm.

The report suggests that the castle of Winterfell will be under siege. The soldiers attacking the Stark stronghold are the Lannisters. The chanting of the soldiers in unison in the video suggests that the Lannisters will be using a battering ram.

Will Cersei attack Winterfell while the whole army of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) engages the Night King in battle? Such a scenario will leave the castle undefended and easy to take.

The Lannister attack on Winterfell is surprising because Cersei had planned to attack the force that survives the war between Jon and Dany and the Night King. It appears that she will change her mind and attack her enemies early. 

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday
NBA Trade Deadline: Kristaps Porzingis urges Knicks to make moves
NBA Trade News: Detroit Pistons acquire Blake Griffin in blockbuster deal
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick shares picture from set
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: How Luke may be alive
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures suggest huge Cersei twist
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell war scene
'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona filming in the woods
‘Outlander’ season 4: Video from the production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car