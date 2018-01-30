'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures suggest huge Cersei twist

Leaked pictures and a video from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 suggest that there is a huge twist involving Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). With a big war looming between the living and the dead, the plot appeared to be evident in a broad sense. However, the fans may be in for a shock. The following article contains spoilers.

Leaked pictures and a video posted on Watchers on the Wall suggests that Winterfell will be under siege in the next season. The information in itself will not come as a surprise because the Wall has fallen, and the Army on the Dead is on the march. However, it is not the White Walkers that the Starks will be facing first.

The leaked pictures and video suggest that it will be the Lannisters who will be the first to attack. Has Cersei lost her mind in her quest to dominate Westeros? Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was the one who was quick to understand the danger they all face, but the queen continued to remain selfish even in the face of possible annihilation of the realm.

The report suggests that the castle of Winterfell will be under siege. The soldiers attacking the Stark stronghold are the Lannisters. The chanting of the soldiers in unison in the video suggests that the Lannisters will be using a battering ram.

Will Cersei attack Winterfell while the whole army of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) engages the Night King in battle? Such a scenario will leave the castle undefended and easy to take.

The Lannister attack on Winterfell is surprising because Cersei had planned to attack the force that survives the war between Jon and Dany and the Night King. It appears that she will change her mind and attack her enemies early.