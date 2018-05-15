'Game of Thrones' season 8 leaked pictures: Dragon attack and more

Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017.
Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

New pictures from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 have leaked online, showing the damage caused by a dragon attack. Meanwhile, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) has been spotted in Seville, Spain, where filming of a major scene involving many of the main characters is taking place. The following article contains spoilers.

A massive King’s Landing set has been constructed this time around, and it was suspected that this was done to film action sequences. Those action sequences are finally being filmed, and pictures posted on WatchersOnTheWall show clear signs of the walls having been damaged by dragon fire.

It is still unclear which dragon will be the one to cause this damage. It could be Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) forces that have finally taken over the city, defeating Cersei (Lena Headey), or it could be the Night King who will descend with his Army of the Dead and his zombie dragon to take the capital.

Meanwhile, the filming of the new Dragonpit scene continues. Harington has finally joined the other cast members in Spain to film what is expected to be scenes for the finale episode.

Based on the people spotted in Seville, the characters who will be present in the Dragonpit scene are Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Jon Snow, Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Davos (Liam Cunningham), Varys (Conleth Hill), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Sam Tarly (Josh Bradley), Gendry (Joe Dempsie), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), Cersei (Lena Headey), Robin Arryn (Lino Facioli), Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha), the Waif (Faye Marsay), and the Night King.

The one big character who is conspicuously absent from the Dragonpit scene is Daenerys. Will the character be dead before this big scene in the finale? The report notes that Clarke is currently busy promoting “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” so her scenes may be digitally added later.

