| Make IBT your homepage

'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked picture of 'creepy' prop

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

A new picture from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 has leaked online. The picture shows a strange object that has been described as “creepy.” The following article contains spoilers.

New pictures from the production set posted on Twitter shows a prop that has been described as “creepy.” The past few weeks the cast and crew have been filming scenes related to the siege of King’s Landing, which also involves some portions of the city being burned. This new prop may be a part of that shoot.

According to a report by WinterisComing this could be a siege tower, but the report also adds that if that indeed is the case then this will be the “creepiest looking siege tower.”

The report suggests that the ladder could have been covered by skins and fur to make it harder for it to catch fire. However, the true purpose of the prop will only be known when the show airs.

Another leaked picture from the production set teases the presence of a boat. None of the cast members have been spotted on the set, so it is unclear who will be involved in this scenes. What is certain is that at least some of the characters will be spotted on the sea next year.

The ships are mostly related to the Iron Islands. When the war is over some of the Iron born will be returning back home. On the other hand, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) is expected to return to Westeros with the Golden Company, but they may not be filming these scenes so far into the production. The production is nearly complete, and they may wrap filming soon in the coming days.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is set to air sometime in 2019. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Indiana Jones 5’ may not be released in 2020
‘Winds of Winter’: George RR Martin may have finished
‘Mile 22’: Mark Wahlberg is CIA agent
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday
Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday
'Lucifer' season 4: Brand new character being added
‘Lucifer’ season 4: Release date may be in early 2019
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car