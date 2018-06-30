'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked picture of 'creepy' prop

A new picture from the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 has leaked online. The picture shows a strange object that has been described as “creepy.” The following article contains spoilers.

New pictures from the production set posted on Twitter shows a prop that has been described as “creepy.” The past few weeks the cast and crew have been filming scenes related to the siege of King’s Landing, which also involves some portions of the city being burned. This new prop may be a part of that shoot.

According to a report by WinterisComing this could be a siege tower, but the report also adds that if that indeed is the case then this will be the “creepiest looking siege tower.”

The report suggests that the ladder could have been covered by skins and fur to make it harder for it to catch fire. However, the true purpose of the prop will only be known when the show airs.

Another leaked picture from the production set teases the presence of a boat. None of the cast members have been spotted on the set, so it is unclear who will be involved in this scenes. What is certain is that at least some of the characters will be spotted on the sea next year.

The ships are mostly related to the Iron Islands. When the war is over some of the Iron born will be returning back home. On the other hand, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) is expected to return to Westeros with the Golden Company, but they may not be filming these scenes so far into the production. The production is nearly complete, and they may wrap filming soon in the coming days.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is set to air sometime in 2019. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.