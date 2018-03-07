'Game of Thrones' season 8: King's Landing set nears completion

The massive production set of King’s Landing for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is reportedly nearing completion. Previously the city was created using computer graphics, but this time the producers actually built a physical set, suggesting that there will be extensive filming that will be required here.

It has been almost half a year since the production crew started work on the King’s Landing set in Belfast, Northern Ireland. According to a report by Belfast Telegraph the work of this set is nearly complete.

HBO has reportedly spent £1million (about AU$1.78 million) to build this set, which includes a custom-built castle. The castle comes with turrets and ramparts, which make it look very realistic. The report includes pictures of the set that show how close the crew is from completing the project.

The report notes that the massive success of the show allows HBO to build such extravagant sets, especially since this is the last season of the show. The cast members have already said that they intend to go out with a bang.

Although there are only six episodes left on the show, the producers are taking their time in the filming, and the production schedule makes it seem like they are filming a full season of ten episodes. Each of the six episodes is expected to be about an hour long.

After the completion of the filming, HBO reportedly plans to keep the Kings’ Landing set at Belfast instead of razing it to the ground to make room for the sets they have to build for other shows. They will keep this set as a permanent structure, and make money off it by allowing tourists to visit it and allowing other studios to rent the place for their movie projects.

Some of the other places where “Game of Thrones” season 8 has been filmed are Croatia and Malta. The show is set to return sometime in 2019.