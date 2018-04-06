'Game of Thrones' season 8: Joe Dempsie has filmed 'a fair bit'

Gendry (Joe Dempsie) will be back in “Game of Thrones” season 8, and the character may have a big role on the show this time around. In a recent interview Dempsie teased that he has done “a fair bit” of filming for the next season, suggesting that his character’s role will be a much bigger one.

Every soldier will count in the fight against the Army of the Dead. In an interview with DigitalSpy, Dempsie pointed out that he isn’t allowed to share any details about the TV series at the moment, but he did tease that he has done a great deal of filming.

Gendry is handy with his hammer, just like his father before him, and now the fans will finally see him in massive battles, swinging his hammer against the wights and the White Walkers. Will the alliance of the sons of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) be able to deliver yet another victory?

"I've done well out of it this year, for sure," Dempsie said. “As with all these things, we never shoot in chronological order – so you might have people coming in at the beginning and at the end, but it doesn't necessarily mean they make it all the way through!” he added.

So, Gendry may play a big role in the battle against the Night King, but Dempsie is reminding the fans not to get their hopes up about his character surviving right till the end.

For his part, Dempsie has always been keen on being a part of the end of the show. The actor pointed out that the show started to tease a climactic end right from season 3, and now that his character is a part of that climax, the actor is satisfied with the way things have turned out.