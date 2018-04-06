'Game of Thrones' season 8: Joe Dempsie has filmed 'a fair bit'

By @sachintrivedig on
Joe Dempsie
Actor Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry on "Game of Thrones," poses for a photo Instagram/josephdempsie

Gendry (Joe Dempsie) will be back in “Game of Thrones” season 8, and the character may have a big role on the show this time around. In a recent interview Dempsie teased that he has done “a fair bit” of filming for the next season, suggesting that his character’s role will be a much bigger one.

Every soldier will count in the fight against the Army of the Dead. In an interview with DigitalSpy, Dempsie pointed out that he isn’t allowed to share any details about the TV series at the moment, but he did tease that he has done a great deal of filming.

Gendry is handy with his hammer, just like his father before him, and now the fans will finally see him in massive battles, swinging his hammer against the wights and the White Walkers. Will the alliance of the sons of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) be able to deliver yet another victory?

"I've done well out of it this year, for sure," Dempsie said. “As with all these things, we never shoot in chronological order – so you might have people coming in at the beginning and at the end, but it doesn't necessarily mean they make it all the way through!” he added.

So, Gendry may play a big role in the battle against the Night King, but Dempsie is reminding the fans not to get their hopes up about his character surviving right till the end.

For his part, Dempsie has always been keen on being a part of the end of the show. The actor pointed out that the show started to tease a climactic end right from season 3, and now that his character is a part of that climax, the actor is satisfied with the way things have turned out.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade News: Spurs could deal Kawhi Leonard this offseason
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
David Warner joins Steve Smith, accepts Cricket Australia penalties
David Warner joins Steve Smith, accepts Cricket Australia penalties
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 18 'Vendetta' spoilers
Kanye West album release date: Potential collaborators spotted in Wyoming
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 19 spoilers
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scope to change Rey’s background
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Joe Dempsie has filmed 'a fair bit'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Gendry has a big role
‘Supernatural’ 13x17 recap: ‘The Thing’ gets everything together
‘Supernatural’ 13x17 recap: ‘The Thing’ gets everything together
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car