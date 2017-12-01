'Game of Thrones' season 8: Jason Momoa learns plot spoilers on set

When former cast member Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) visited the production set of “Game of Thrones” season 8 to reunite with his friends, he did not expect to learn some major spoilers about the plot. In a recent interview the actor spoke about what the visit was like and what the fans can expect to see in the final installment of the popular TV series. Meanwhile, Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H’ghar) shared his theory about how the show will end.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa said that he learnt one specific spoiler about the plot that he wish he hadn’t. He didn’t reveal any details, but teased that it was going to shock a lot of people.

Momoa promised that the final season of the show is going to be the “greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.” The actor said that he was “jumping around like an idiot,” while watching the action sequences in season 7, especially the scenes related to the Dothraki. The actor wished his character had died in such a battle sequence, and regretted the fact that the fans never got to see Drogo go to war.

The return of Momoa to the production set of the fantasy TV series raised some eye brows, and some considered whether Drogo could return. Momoa confirmed that his character will not be coming back on the show.

Meanwhile, Wlaschiha also spoke about the show in an interview with Straitstimes. The actor feigned ignorance when asked to tease details about the final season. However, he did have a theory about the ending. The actor said that in the end no one may get to sit on the Iron Throne.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently in production. The show is expected to take a year and a half to film, so it may return only in 2019.